Raiders QB O’Connell leaves game against Bucs with knee injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell was carted off the field with a knee injury after being shoved to the ground after throwing a pass during the second half of Sunday’s 28-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The second-year pro, in his second game back after being sidelined nearly six weeks with a broken thumb, remained on the ground after an 8-yard, third down completion to Jakobi Meyers. Bucs defensive lineman Calijah Kancey chased O’Connell out of the pocket toward the Bucs sideline and pushed the quarterback from behind when he caught up to him after the ball was released.

Kancey was not penalized for a late hit.

The Raiders did not speculate on the severity of the injury.

“It doesn’t look good. … We asked (the medical staff) per usual … and will see what (the report) comes back like on Monday or Tuesday,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said of the quarterback’s status.

“Prayers to him. I pray for a speedy recovery,” Kancey said. “I hope everything’s good on their end. I definitely took a knee and prayed for him.”

The Raiders trailed 14-10 when O’Connell left the game. He was replaced by Desmond Ridder on Las Vegas’ next series.

O’Connell, coming off throwing for a career-high 340 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a close loss to Kansas City the previous week, was 11 of 19 for 104 yards and a costly interception that cost the Raiders an opportunity to score on a 16-play drive that consumed more than 10 minutes of the third quarter Sunday. He also scored the Raiders’ only TD on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

Ridder led a field-goal drive in the fourth quarter, finishing 12 of 18 passing for 101 yards.

With O’Connell’s status uncertain, Ridder could be in line to start the Raiders’ next game on Monday, Dec. 16 at home against the backup’s former team, the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m excited and ready to go. … We’ve got to find a way to go out there and be able to execute on offense, defense and special teams to be able to go out there and get a win,” Ridder said.

Las Vegas (2-11) had lost nine in a row.

“I’m grateful for any time I’m able to be in this position. … We know it’s a Monday Night game. We know, for myself personally, what the game will mean,” Ridder said. “But I’m excited and ready to get back to work.”

