Seahawks select quarterback Jalen Milroe in third round of the NFL draft

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks selected quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round of Friday’s NFL draft. The…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks selected quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round of Friday’s NFL draft.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound quarterback started two seasons at Alabama, racking up 39 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. The dual-threat QB completed 64% of his passes in college, but there are some questions about whether Milroe’s throwing abilities will adequately translate to the next level.

There is nothing to quibble about when it comes to Milroe’s athleticism, though, as he rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. He is also a proven winner, having gone 21-6 at Alabama while never losing consecutive games.

At the very least, the addition of Milroe adds intrigue to the Seahawks’ quarterback situation.

Seattle signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal this offseason and brought Drew Lock back. Darnold figures to be the starter, but Milroe’s presence will make training camp for the reigning NFC West champions potentially more interesting.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.