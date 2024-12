NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — PITTSBURGH: S Deshon Elliott,…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — PITTSBURGH: S Deshon Elliott, QB Justin Fields, CB Donte Jackson, DT Larry Ogunjobi, WR George Pickens. BALTIMORE: WR Nelson Agholor, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, LB Adisa Isaac, RB Keaton Mitchell, C Nick Samac, S Marcus Williams.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.