Jets’ Fields says his confidence has never wavered, used Steelers benching to change his perspective

Justin Fields went from playmaking starting quarterback to uncomfortable sideline observer. Rather than pout, Fields insisted on drawing on the…

Justin Fields went from playmaking starting quarterback to uncomfortable sideline observer.

Rather than pout, Fields insisted on drawing on the positives during his one-year stint in Pittsburgh last season and use them to fuel him on the next step of what has been an up-and-down NFL journey.

“Yeah, I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason,” Fields said during a video call Wednesday while speaking with reporters for the first time since signing with the New York Jets last month.

Fields was the No. 11 overall pick by Chicago in the 2021 draft, when the Jets took Zach Wilson at No. 2. After three seasons, the Bears moved on and traded him to the Steelers last offseason. With Russell Wilson dealing with a calf injury, Fields opened the season as Pittsburgh’s starter and had five touchdown passes and five TD runs with just one interception while leading the Steelers to a 4-2 start.

But with Wilson healthy again, coach Mike Tomlin turned to the veteran. And Fields was sent to the bench.

“I was put in a place where I wasn’t, really, never in a place in my entire life,” Fields said. “So I think I tried to have a different perspective on it. Of course, Russ has been in the league for a long time, so I learned a lot of great things from him and got to learn a different perspective of things. … So it was, of course, different for me in a space where I wasn’t necessarily comfortable.

“But at the end of the day, Coach Tomlin, he made a decision where he thought was best for the team. And like I’ve said, I’m never going to go against that, of course. I’m not a selfish guy whatsoever. So, I just tried to change my perspective, get better each and every day in practice.”

The Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers in March, releasing the four-time MVP after two disappointing seasons. They signed the 26-year-old Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract to replace Rodgers and he’s expected to be the starting quarterback ahead of veteran Tyrod Taylor.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson also left the Steelers, signing with the Giants last month. But for Fields, the opportunity with the Jets is a chance to get back to being the player he believes he can be.

“Definitely something that I want to prove to myself and I think, you know, my expectations for myself are higher than anybody else’s, to be honest with you,” Fields said. “So, something to prove for myself and I think I’ve been improving each year I’ve been in the league, so I look to do the same this year. But like I said, I think my expectations for myself are higher than you guys’, it’s higher than all the other people in this building. I’m excited to get to work and get things going.”

New coach Aaron Glenn said during the NFL meetings last month that the Jets are going to let Fields “play quarterback” in coordinator Tanner Engstrand’s offense.

“That’s what he’s always wanted to do,” Glenn said. “I’m not saying he hasn’t had a chance to play that and do that in other places. That’s not my issue. I know what I want to do with that player. Obviously want to utilize his legs, but want to give him a chance to go out there and play quarterback.”

Fields has thrown 45 touchdown passes and 31 interceptions in his NFL career, and has 19 rushing scores — giving New York a true dual threat quarterback.

“I did what I was asked to do,” Fields said, “and I’ve never had a problem with that.”

Also with the Jets, Fields is reunited with a few of his former Ohio State teammates, including wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who set career highs with 101 catches for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns.

“When I saw him, it was really just like the old days,” Fields said. “So, I don’t think our relationship skipped a beat.”

That’s a good sign for the Jets.

And for Fields, who refused to get down on himself during his first four NFL seasons — when things didn’t go exactly how he hoped.

“To be honest with you, my confidence never left me,” Fields said. “I feel like when your confidence leaves you, then you have zero chance. You can take however many losses in life, in this game, but you can never lose your confidence. You can never lose your will to work and get things done.

“So no matter how many losses and stuff like that, I’m never going to lose my confidence, in life or in this game.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.