Jets interview Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy for their general manager vacancy

The New York Jets interviewed Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy for their general manager vacancy.

Nagy is the third known candidate to meet with the team, which has also interviewed former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff and former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson.

The Jets, 4-10 and out of the playoff hunt for the 14th straight season, began their search for a new GM after Joe Douglas was fired on Nov. 19. Phil Savage, a senior football adviser since 2019, has filled in as the interim general manager.

Nagy has been in charge of the Senior Bowl, a postseason college football all-star game played in Mobile, Alabama, for NFL draft prospects who have completed their college eligibility, since 2018. He oversees the game’s football and business operations.

Nagy was previously an NFL scout, most recently with Seattle from 2013 until 2018. He has also worked in the scouting departments of Green Bay, Washington, New England and Kansas City.

The Jets are able to speak and meet with GM candidates who are currently not under contract with other teams. They’re also looking for a head coach after Robert Saleh was fired on Oct. 8 and replaced by defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the interim.

Owner Woody Johnson hired The 33rd Team, a football media, analytics and consulting group founded by former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, to assist them in their two searches. Tannenbaum and former Dolphins and Vikings GM Rick Spielman are helping identify and vet GM and coach candidates and coordinate interviews.

