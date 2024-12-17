Jets interview former Titans general manager Jon Robinson for their GM vacancy

The New York Jets interviewed former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday for their GM vacancy. Robinson is…

The New York Jets interviewed former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday for their GM vacancy.

Robinson is the second known general manager candidate to meet with the Jets, who interviewed former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff on Monday.

Robinson was the Titans’ general manager from 2016 until he was fired late in the 2022 season. Tennessee was 66-43 with him overseeing the team, which made the playoffs four times and won the AFC South twice during his tenure.

The Jets have begun the process of finding their new GM after Joe Douglas was fired on Nov. 19. Phil Savage, a senior football adviser since 2019, has filled in as the interim general manager.

New York is able to speak and meet with GM candidates who are currently not under contract with other teams. Interviews with candidates currently employed by other teams must wait until those teams’ seasons are over.

The Jets, who are 4-10 this season, are also looking for a head coach after Robert Saleh was fired on Oct. 8 and replaced by defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the interim.

The task for both hires will be trying to end a 14-year playoff drought that is the NFL’s longest active drought and determining whether the franchise will have quarterback Aaron Rodgers back next season — if he still wants to play — and possibly beyond.

The 48-year-old Robinson didn’t have a losing season during his first six seasons with the Titans. Among his top draft picks were running back Derrick Henry and offensive tackle Jack Conklin in 2016, and wide receiver A.J. Brown in 2019.

But Robinson was also highly criticized for not being able to work out a deal with Brown and trading him to Philadelphia during the NFL draft in 2022. The move was opposed by then-coach Mike Vrabel, who could also be a candidate for the Jets’ head coaching job.

Robinson was Tampa Bay’s director of player personnel for three seasons before being hired by Tennessee. He previously worked in New England’s scouting department for 11 years.

