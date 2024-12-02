49ers are nearing rock bottom following a blowout loss and the injury to McCaffrey

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back blowout losses and another injury to star back Christian McCaffrey might just be the…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back blowout losses and another injury to star back Christian McCaffrey might just be the final blow to the dwindling playoff hopes for the San Francisco 49ers.

A season that began with the Niners as one of the favorites to get back to the Super Bowl has reached what appears to be rock bottom after a 35-10 loss in the snow at Buffalo on Sunday night in a game McCaffrey left early with a knee injury that will sideline him for at least the rest of the regular season.

That followed a 38-10 loss at Green Bay the previous week, marking the first time since 2015 and fourth time in franchise history that the 49ers (5-7) lost back-to-back games by at least 24 points.

That leaves San Francisco in last place in the NFC West two games behind leading Seattle and with almost no margin for error remaining if the Niners want to get back to the postseason.

“We only have so many opportunities left, but we’re technically not out of the playoffs,” tight end George Kittle said. “While it feels dark and gloomy and absolutely probably depressing, honestly. … But technically, we can still win out and I do have the faith that we can do that, I really do.”

San Francisco has gone on late-season runs the past three years before losing in the NFC title game in the 2021 and 2022 seasons and the Super Bowl last season.

But this season’s injury-filled version doesn’t appear capable of matching that as the defense has struggled to slow down the opposition and the offense isn’t nearly as high-powered as it has been in past years.

“Last year’s team was obviously a better team,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I’m not saying just from the roster, I’m just saying from the beginning to end, the way we started out, the way we felt in training camp, throughout the whole year. We’ve been trying to build that with this team. We’ve had times where we felt that we were on the right path to it and then we’ve had some setbacks that I think it’s always been one step forward, two steps back. We really haven’t grasped the full potential of this year’s team.”

What’s working

Running game. San Francisco ran the ball well whether it was early with McCaffrey or later with Jordan Mason. The Niners finished with 27 carries for 153 yards for a 5.7 average. But Mason sprained his ankle in the game and will be headed to injured reserve, leaving the Niners with few proven options at running back going forward.

What needs help

Red zone defense. The Niners allowed touchdowns on all four of Buffalo’s trips into the red zone — including the lateral play that led to Josh Allen getting credit for a passing and receiving TD on the same play. For the season, San Francisco has allowed touchdowns on 70.7% of red zone drives for the opponents, the second-worst mark in the league.

Stock up

OL Jaylon Moore. With Trent Williams out the past two weeks, Moore has filled in and been one of the few bright spots for San Francisco. Moore allowed only one pressure and helped create big holes in the running game.

Stock down

WR Deebo Samuel. With several key players on offense missing, Samuel has been unable to pick up the slack. He had four catches for 20 yards and has only 62 yards from scrimmage the past three games combined. This is the first time in his career that he has been held to fewer than 25 yards from scrimmage in three straight games.

Injuries

Along with the injuries to McCaffrey and Mason, the Niners also lost DL Kevin Givens to a season-ending pectoral injury. … DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique) and T Trent Williams (ankle) will be evaluated as the week goes on after missing the past two games. … OL Aaron Banks and DT Jordan Elliott remain in concussion protocol. … CB Deommodore Lenoir (knee) is expected to return to practice Wednesday after missing the game. … S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) will have his practice window opened this week.

Key number

25. The 49ers have lost the past two games by 25 and 28 points. This is the first time that a team lost back-to-back games by at least 25 points the season after going to the Super Bowl.

What’s next

The 49ers host Chicago on Sunday.

