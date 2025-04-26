Raiders emphasize toughness in first NFL draft under Carroll and Spytek

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders used to own one of the NFL’s most well-defined identities, an outlaw, physical brand…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders used to own one of the NFL’s most well-defined identities, an outlaw, physical brand that produced three Super Bowl championship teams.

This year the NFL draft was a step in at least recreating a new identity.

Pete Carroll coached physical, intimidating teams in Seattle, and his first draft in charge of the Raiders showed that’s the kind of edge he plans to bring to Las Vegas.

No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty of Boise State is a running back known for breaking tackles and ankles. Second-round wide receiver Jack Bech of TCU plays with the motto that it will take a second or third effort to bring him down. Third-round cornerback Darien Porter of Iowa State said he will do anything to get on the field.

Whether that all translates to victories is another question. The Raiders, who went 4-13 last season, are a long way from legitimately chasing another Vince Lombardi Trophy, but they are following the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom blueprint that made two Super Bowl appearances under Carroll and won one.

“There’s not going to be a place for you in this organization and this team if you aren’t willing to go out there and lay it on the line all the time,” general manager John Spytek said. “You’ll get weeded out pretty quick. So I feel like as a personnel guy and with our scouts, we’ve got to find the right kind of mentality to bring that to life.

“Otherwise, they’re going to show up and by mid-August, (Carroll’s) going to say, ‘Well, these guys, they won’t give me their all’, and that’ll be a big miss by us.”

Trader John

Spytek is in his first year as general manager, having previously served as Tampa Bay’s assistant GM. He wasn’t afraid to make moves on Friday, twice trading down to give Las Vegas five picks in the first 99 selections.

“How many trades can you make in one day? Unbelievable,” Carroll said to Spytek.

Spytek said “the value was in rounds two and three,” and he wanted to take advantage. The extra picks in those rounds landed Bech and offensive linemen Caleb Rogers of Texas Tech and Charles Grant of William & Mary.

On Saturday, the extra picks were used on defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway of South Carolina, quarterback Tommy Mellott of Montana State and QB Cam Miller of North Dakota State.

On a personal note, this was Spytek’s first opportunity to truly put his stamp on a draft. The 44-year-old spent nine years with the Buccaneers and called these past three days “a lifelong dream come true.”

“I’m happy with the way it went because of the teamwork that we had, the people that worked hard, the unselfishness of the group, just whatever it took to make the Raiders better,” Spytek said. “That’s what the room was about. I felt we did that. It was the first of hopefully many, but it certainly was a special one.”

Playing with a purpose

Bech’s older brother, Tiger, was one of 14 people killed in the New Year’s Day terrorist attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter when a driver plowed into the crowd.

“I don’t even know if there are words to describe this feeling and the emotions that, not only myself, my family, are going through,” Jack Bech said. “Just surreal. It wasn’t only my dream; it was my brother’s dream, too, and our dream came true tonight. Now I just can’t wait to get to work. I can’t wait to come up and come start helping this team win as many games as possible.”

Bech joins a receiving group led by tight end Brock Bowers, who as a rookie last season caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers made 87 receptions for 1,027 yards and four TDs.

Filling a need at CB

The Raiders’ cornerbacks room is a lonely place these days, and Porter has the chance to play right away. Nate Hobbs left for Green Bay and Jack Jones was placed on waivers.

“Obviously, will have to work and earn that opportunity,” Porter said. “But, obviously, departing with two corners, it’s exciting for me to be put in this position to have that instant contribution on the defensive side.”

He said he would even play on special teams, and the Raiders could use him there. Porter blocked five career kicks at Iowa State.

Hanging up on the coach

Rogers was celebrating as the club called Friday night to tell him they were drafting him.

Then when Rogers got on the phone with Carroll, the newest Raider hung up.

“He’s in trouble,” Carroll said.

“I thought the phone call was over,” Rogers said. “I felt horrible. The O-line coach called me and Carroll was with him. He said, ‘You hung up on me,’ and the idea of hanging up on Pete Carroll, someone who I’ve watched coach my whole life, is insane. It’s hopefully a funny story that we can tell sometime here in the future when I’ve been a Raider for 12 years and I’m leaving a legacy.”

