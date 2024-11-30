Sports on TV for Sunday, Dec. 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Dec. 1 AUTO RACING 10:55 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Dec. 1

AUTO RACING

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Alcorn St. at Maryland

2 p.m.

BTN — Buffalo at Penn St.

4 p.m.

BTN — North Florida at Nebraska

ESPN2 — MTSU at UAB

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — South Carolina at Xavier

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Columbia at Duke

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Creighton at Tulsa

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Final Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL: Philadelphia at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Cleveland

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Sioux Falls at Motor City

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Indianapolis at New England, Tennessee at Washington

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Minnesota, Seattle at N.Y. Jets, Houston at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Rams at New Orleans, Tampa Bay at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Philadelphia at Baltimore

8:20 p.m.

NBC — San Francisco at Buffalo

PEACOCK — San Francisco at Buffalo

SKIING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Killington, Vt.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea

11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

Noon

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Fiorentina

SPEEDSKATING

2 p.m.

NBC — ISU: World Cup, Beijing (Taped)

_____

