Sports on TV for Sunday, Dec. 1

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Dec. 1
AUTO RACING
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Alcorn St. at Maryland
2 p.m.
BTN — Buffalo at Penn St.
4 p.m.
BTN — North Florida at Nebraska
ESPN2 — MTSU at UAB
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — South Carolina at Xavier
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Columbia at Duke
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Creighton at Tulsa
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Final Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NLL: Philadelphia at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at Cleveland
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Sioux Falls at Motor City
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Indianapolis at New England, Tennessee at Washington
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Minnesota, Seattle at N.Y. Jets, Houston at Jacksonville
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Rams at New Orleans, Tampa Bay at Carolina
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Philadelphia at Baltimore
8:20 p.m.
NBC — San Francisco at Buffalo
PEACOCK — San Francisco at Buffalo
SKIING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Killington, Vt.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea
11 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
Noon
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Fiorentina
SPEEDSKATING
2 p.m.
NBC — ISU: World Cup, Beijing (Taped)
