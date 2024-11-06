Panthers stick with Bryce Young vs. Giants but QB’s long-term future in Carolina still unclear

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young will remain Carolina’s starting quarterback, even as his long-term future with the Panthers remains…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young will remain Carolina’s starting quarterback, even as his long-term future with the Panthers remains murky.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said following Wednesday’s practice that Young will make his third straight start on Sunday in Germany against the New York Giants.

Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, led Carolina to a come-from-behind 23-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints last weekend — his first win since last December — to improve to 3-17 as an NFL starter.

Young will start in Munich over a healthy Andy Dalton, who took over from Young in Week 3 and started five games before suffering a sprained right thumb in a car crash.

“This is about progress from one week to the next,” Canales said. “I talk about finish all of the time. That’s finish plays, drives, quarters, halves and games. He did a fantastic job of finishing that game.”

However, Canales would not commit to Young starting beyond this week.

When Canales went to Dalton as the starter after two games this season, he said it was because the 37-year-old veteran gives the Panthers the best chance to win.

However, Canales wouldn’t say Wednesday if Young gives the Panthers the best chance to win.

Canales has never publicly committed to Young’s long-term future with the team, either.

Neither has general manager Dan Morgan.

Morgan said the Panthers are seeing growth in Young and are excited about him continuing to develop under Canales, but he stopped short of calling him the quarterback of the future.

“At the end of the day we’ll have those conversations once the season ends and we’ll see where we’re at,” Morgan said.

The Panthers recently dealt wide receivers Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo — a second-round draft pick in 2023 — before the NFL trade deadline, but Morgan said that while he fielded trade calls on Young before Tuesday’s league-imposed deadline, he never considered moving the QB.

“We never got into any discussions,” Morgan said. “I never opened that door. I didn’t want to trade Bryce and still don’t. I am committed to working with him and helping him grow and helping him develop.”

The Panthers (2-7) are currently tied with eight other teams for the fewest wins in the league and potentially could have a top-five pick in the 2025 draft, which brings with it the possibility of selecting one of the nation’s top college quarterbacks.

When asked if the Panthers would consider using a high first-round pick next April on a quarterback, Morgan replied, “I will consider everything.”

“I am going to have an open mind,” Morgan added. “I talk about it all of the time and talk about it with the guys in the building. We are going to draft really good football players. Whatever position that is I don’t know, but we are going to draft really good football players who are going to help our team moving forward.”

Young doesn’t seem fazed by the franchise’s lack of commitment to him.

When asked if he uses that as motivation, Young replied that he is “intrinsically motivated.”

“Relying on external motivation is not something that I have ever believed in,” Young said. “Not that there is anything wrong with that. Just personally I have never wanted to rely on ‘what if someone does this; what if someone does that?’ That is against my belief. I care about this game enough to where that is enough motivation for me.”

