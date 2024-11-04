Panthers have to take into consideration what benching Bryce Young again would do to his confidence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coach Dave Canales isn’t saying if Bryce Young will remain the Panthers starting quarterback moving forward…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coach Dave Canales isn’t saying if Bryce Young will remain the Panthers starting quarterback moving forward despite leading Carolina on a late fourth-quarter touchdown drive to beat the New Orleans Saints 23-22 on Sunday.

Canales said Monday he and his staff are still “gathering information” on whether Young or 37-year-old veteran Andy Dalton should start in Munich, Germany, against the New York Giants in Week 10.

He said a decision will be announced later this week.

Canales praised Young after the game, saying he “came up big in some critical moments and gave us an opportunity a couple of times. Just proud of the step that he took again.”

But Canales added that there are a number of things he and his staff need to consider before making a decision.

One of those will be the impact of benching Young for a second time this season might have on the young QB’s confidence moving forward, particularly coming off his best game of the season.

Young was 16 of 26 for 171 yards with one touchdown and one interception — one that was ripped out of the receiver’s arms on well-thrown ball — and led three touchdown drives. He left the stadium to have dinner with his family riding high and feeling pretty good about how he played to earn his third NFL win against 17 losses.

Canales wouldn’t say if Dalton, who was the No. 2 QB against the Saints, has fully recovered from his right thumb sprain two weeks ago.

“I don’t want to give any tips or tells” to the Giants, Canales said.

Earlier this season when he benched Young, Canales reasoned that Dalton gave the team the best chance to win. When asked if that line is as clear-cut following Young’s performance on Sunday, he said, “we are going to look at all of the stuff. We’ll watch the film, and make the best decision.”

What’s working

The Panthers are getting solid production out of three rookies on offense — wide receivers Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders. Sanders had a career-high 87 yards receiving on four catches against New Orleans, including one big gain where he leaped a defender.

Legette had four grabs for 33 yards and a touchdown — his fourth of the season — and a 26-yard catch on the game-winning drive. And Coker had two catches for 36 yards in the game.

“I can’t say enough about how maturely they have handled the grind of just improving one week at a time,” Canales said of the rookies.

What needs help

The Panthers run defense still leaves a lot to be desired. The Saints racked up 197 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 41 carries. If the Saints had kept to the run game, they might have won the game. The Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday following their seventh straight loss.

Stock up

Versatile offensive lineman Brady Christensen has really stepped up for Carolina. He started the season as a backup, but was thrust into a starting role at center when Austin Corbett went down with a season-ending triceps injury. After left tackle Ickey Ekwonu sustained an injury and was ruled out on Sunday, the Panthers moved Christensen outside and he responded with a big game as the Saints. Carolina only allowed one sack.

Stock down

RB Miles Sanders. He was used as Carolina’s third down back and really struggled as a runner and receiver, held to minus-5 yards on two carries and minus-5 yards on two receptions. For the most part, there was nowhere for Sanders to run on the plays he was involved in. It won’t help his cause that second-round pick Jonathan Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday, which will further limit Sanders’ role. Sanders is an obvious trade candidate, but it’s unclear if he has any trade value.

Injuries

Carolina is expected to get WR Adam Thielen, RB Jonathan Brooks and LB D.J. Wonnum back from injured reserve for Sunday’s game.

Key number

10 — Sacks by Carolina’s defense this season, tied for the second fewest in the league.

Next steps

The Panthers head overseas this week in preparation for Sunday’s game in Munich, Germany, against the New York Giants. This will be the Brian Burns game. The Panthers traded their best defensive player to the Giants in the offseason for draft picks.

