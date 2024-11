NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CHICAGO BEARS at DETROIT LIONS — CHICAGO: WR Tyler Scott,…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

CHICAGO BEARS at DETROIT LIONS — CHICAGO: WR Tyler Scott, DB Ameer Speed, OL Kiran Amegadjie, DB Elijah Hicks, OL Ryan Bates, DL Dominique Robinson. DETROIT: CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Carlton Davis III, OL Giovanni Manu, OL Taylor Decker, OL Kayode Awosika, OL Colby Sorsdal.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.