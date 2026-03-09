Steelers are acquiring WR Michael Pittman Jr. from Indianapolis, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steeler s gave their wide receiver group an upgrade on Monday, acquiring veteran Michael Pittman…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steeler s gave their wide receiver group an upgrade on Monday, acquiring veteran Michael Pittman Jr. from Indianapolis for a late-round pick in this year’s draft.

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Colts are sending Pittman to Pittsburgh. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.

The 28-year-old Pittman has been one of the league’s most productive wideouts since being selected in the second round by Indianapolis in the 2020 draft. Pittman has 485 receptions for 5,254 yards and 25 touchdowns in six seasons, including 80 catches for 784 yards and seven scores in 2025.

Pittman appeared to confirm the deal on social media, posting on his X account that his wife had a dream recently that he was wearing a Steelers jersey.

“God works in crazy ways,” Pittman posted.

The Steelers have been searching for a secondary receiving option to complement DK Metcalf, who they acquired in a trade with Seattle last year. Metcalf, who faced frequent double teams, finished with just 59 catches for a career-low 850 yards. He was also suspended for Pittsburgh’s final two regular-season games after making contact with a fan in Detroit.

Pittsburgh is hoping to create a more dynamic offense in 2026 under new head coach Mike McCarthy, hired in late January to replace Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers remain unsettled at quarterback. The club remains open to Aaron Rodgers returning after a solid if not always spectacular 2025, though Rodgers has remained noncommittal so far about the possibility of returning for a 22nd season and reuniting with McCarthy, who coached Rodgers when both were in Green Bay.

Whoever is behind center now has two tall and proven playmakers on the outside. Pittsburgh’s wide receivers outside of Metcalf were often an afterthought last season. Four of the Steelers’ top five leading receivers in 2025 were either running backs or tight ends. Calvin Austin III’s 31 receptions ranked sixth on the team.

___

AP Sports Writer Mike Marot in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.