Buccaneers are adding Kenny Gainwell and Alex Anzalone, retaining Cade Otton, AP sources say

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Running back Kenneth Gainwell and linebacker Alex Anzalone have agreed to contracts with the Buccaneers and tight end Cade Otton is staying in Tampa Bay, three people with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press on Monday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts haven’t been finalized. The new league years begins Wednesday.

The Buccaneers were hoping to retain six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans but he’s heading to San Francisco, according to a person with knowledge of his decision.

Otton is staying in Tampa Bay where he’s played his first four seasons. He had 59 catches for 572 yards and one touchdown last season.

Gainwell is getting a $14 million, two-year deal. He had 1,023 scrimmage yards along with a career-best 73 catches last year in his only season in Pittsburgh. He spent his first four seasons in Philadelphia and was part of a Super Bowl championship team in 2024.

The 31-year-old Anzalone has started 93 games with the Lions and Saints in nine seasons. He had 2 1/2 sacks, one interception and 95 tackles last year for Detroit.

