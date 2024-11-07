Cowboys QB Cooper Rush faces the Eagles again as another stint subbing for Dak Prescott begins

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The last of Cooper Rush’s five starts filling in for an injured Dak Prescott as quarterback…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The last of Cooper Rush’s five starts filling in for an injured Dak Prescott as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 was against Philadelphia.

The first of a stint that could be longer this season begins against the same NFC East rival on Sunday with Prescott sidelined by a hamstring injury that is likely to land him on injured reserve and could require surgery.

Rush was 4-1 when Prescott was out with a broken thumb two years ago, an early-season catalyst for a 12-5 playoff season.

“A ton,” Rush said when asked what he could take from four consecutive victories without an interception before throwing three picks in a loss at the Eagles. “The more games you play, the more reps you bank, you put in your library, you draw on those. So feel confident in that.”

The circumstances are a bit different this time.

Two years ago, Prescott went down in a season-opening loss and Dallas had plenty of time to recover. This year, the 2016 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year’s torn hamstring came in a third consecutive loss, 27-21 at Atlanta.

Dallas (3-5) hasn’t had a losing streak that long since 2020, when Prescott missed 11 games with a broken ankle. And Rush likely won’t get much help from the NFL’s second-worst rushing offense.

The Eagles (6-2), with running back Saquon Barkley on a career-best pace and Jalen Hurts playing efficiently, have won four in a row and are battling Washington for the division lead.

The defending NFC East champion Cowboys are struggling to keep their playoff hopes alive as they pass the halfway point in 2024, which means the division likely will go without a repeat winner for the 20th consecutive season.

“We still have to have that fighter’s mentality,” said All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb, who sprained his right shoulder against the Falcons but is expected to play. “I’m a firm believer. Obviously, you’re going to get hit in the mouth at some point. It’s all in how you respond.”

First-year Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore spent five seasons with Rush over Rush’s two stints with the Cowboys. Rush won another game when Prescott had a calf injury in 2021. This will be the seventh career start for the undrafted 30-year-old from Western Michigan.

Rush won his first four starts without throwing an interception two years ago before his three picks contributed to a 26-17 loss at the Eagles. At least this time, Rush gets Philly at home.

“Coop is a really smart player,” Moore said. “He has a great feel for the game. Anticipation. Vision. Feel for what the defense is doing. I think he puts himself in a really good position. It’ll still be a challenge for us.”

Philly’s Dallas hex

The Cowboys have owned the Eagles at home most of the last decade, winning six straight in Texas in the series.

“That doesn’t mean anything to us,” said Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni, who is 0-3 at AT&T Stadium. “Unless it was something like the weather or the dome, we’ve just got to go out there and play a good game against a good football team. And handle their crowd and their noise and things we do for any football game.”

The Eagles lost three fumbles and didn’t score an offensive touchdown in a 33-13 loss last December, but they seem primed to get into the end zone in this one.

Over the last four games since the bye, Hurts has no turnovers, six passing touchdowns and six rushing scores. Barkley has ripped off three straight 100-yard rushing games, including 159 yards against the Jaguars, not to mention his remarkable backward hurdle of a defender in last week’s 28-23 victory over Jacksonville.

Penn State connection

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons appears set to return after missing four games with a high ankle sprain. It’s the first time in the two-time All-Pro’s four seasons he has missed time because of an injury.

The timing is good because he’ll get to see Barkley, his fellow Penn State alum and familiar NFL foe after Barkley spent his first six seasons with another NFC East rival, the New York Giants.

Dallas will be thinking about Parsons helping pressure Hurts since bothering the quarterback has been difficult without him, but Parsons’ speed also will be factor in trying to keep Barkley somewhat under control for a Dallas run defense that ranks 30th in the NFL.

Eagles receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith make that more difficult, Parsons said.

“He’s playing running back so peacefully,” Parsons said. “A lot of people doubted that he would have that success, but just like his rookie year, you put the weapons outside of him, you can’t stack the box against him. Now that he got some help out here, man, it’s been night and day difference.”

Eagles D in Big D

Yes, Barkley and Hurts and an offense full of explosive plays have keyed the Eagles’ winning streak. Don’t forget about the defense.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean sealed last week’s win when he picked off the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence in the end zone with 1:38 remaining. Dean had already broken up a pass that was intercepted by linebacker Zack Baun.

Philadelphia is the only team in the NFL in the top six in offense (sixth) and defense (third).

“I’ve got a ton of confidence in the defensive staff and how they’ve been getting these guys better,” Sirianni said.

AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

