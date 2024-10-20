Tim Boyle finishes game at QB for Dolphins after Tyler Huntley leaves with shoulder injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Miami Dolphins lost another quarterback, Tyler Huntley, to injury Sunday and it’s not yet clear when…

Coach Mike McDaniel said he had no immediate update on Huntley’s throwing shoulder following Miami’s 16-10 loss at Indianapolis, the Dolphins’ fourth loss in five games. Tim Boyle replaced Huntley late in the third quarter and finished the game.

“He’s a tough dude, so coming off the field he was trying to say he was going to be good,” McDaniel said. “I think when the paid professionals talked to him about the things he’d have to do in terms of testing, I think he wasn’t … I don’t really know the extent of it, but I know it was going to take a lot to keep him out.”

It’s been a rough start to the season for Miami (2-4), which has already used four different quarterbacks.

The most recent injury occurred when Huntley took a hit in the third quarter Sunday. Huntley made it to the Dolphins sideline under his own power but went into the team’s injury tent before heading to the locker room for additional tests.

It didn’t take the Dolphins long to rule out Huntley for the rest of the game. He finished 7 of 13 with 87 yards and one TD for his hometown team while running five times for 20 yards on a day the league’s lowest-scoring offense struggled yet again.

“I thought he did a good job with command, I thought he gave the offense a chance to win,” McDaniel said when asked about Huntley. “I’ll have to look at the tape, but there’s a couple things that maybe were there that we didn’t execute. But I think it’s short-sighted to place blame on any one individual. I think he had us in position to win and that’s all you can ask for.”

The bigger question for the Dolphins is what’s next?

Miami’s starter, Tua Tagovailoa, is eligible to come off the injured reserve list Monday after missing four games with his most recent concussion.

McDaniel declined to discuss the Dolphins’ plans for their starter Sunday —or whether Tagovailoa could return with a Guardian helmet like running back De’Von Achane did after being cleared through the concussion protocol.

Boyle finished the game and was 8 of 13 for 74 yards after replacing Huntley. Skylar Thompson, who suffered a rib injury during his first start of the season — a Week 3 loss at Seattle, was designated the emergency third quarterback Sunday.

