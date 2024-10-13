Live Radio
Home » NFL News » TE Engram active for…

TE Engram active for Jaguars against Bears in London

The Associated Press

October 13, 2024, 8:21 AM

LONDON (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was listed as active for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The two-time Pro Bowler had missed the past four games with a hamstring injury.

The Jaguars’ inactives were DE Myles Cole, OL Javon Foster, OL Cole Van Lanen, DT Tyler Lacy, and DT Jeremiah Ledbetter.

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was inactive after picking up a calf injury in practice Thursday.

Chicago’s other inactives were safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), DL Zacch Pickens (groin), DB Terell Smith (hip), OL Nate Davis, WR Velus Jones Jr., and DL Dominique Robinson.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up