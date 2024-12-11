Jets special teams ace Irvin Charles is out for the season with a torn ACL

New York Jets special teams ace Irvin Charles will be placed on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday after tearing the ACL…

Charles, in his third season with the Jets, was hurt while covering a punt early in the fourth quarter of New York’s 32-26 overtime loss at Miami.

He was establishing himself as one of the top special teams players in the league, even facing a triple-team of blockers on a play against Seattle two weeks ago. Charles also blocked a punt earlier this season.

“In a very tough, challenging year in a lot of ways, an absolute bright spot for this team,” interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said of Charles. “I really believe had he finished the season playing the way he was playing, he would’ve been a shoo-in for (the) Pro Bowl as far as the special teams player is concerned, the core player.”

After missing the game against the Dolphins with a hamstring injury, cornerback Sauce Gardner appeared on track to return Sunday against Jacksonville. Ulbrich said the two-time All-Pro selection would practice Wednesday.

The status of running back Breece Hall remains uncertain, though, because of an MCL injury and hyperextension in his left knee that sidelined him at Miami.

“He’s struggling a bit, so we’ll see how he goes this week,” Ulbrich said, adding that Hall has been “playing with a little bit of pain and fighting his way through” it the last few weeks.

“It’s a thing that it’s maybe not improving as much as he’d like at this point,” Ulbrich said.

Rookie Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis were solid while filling in for Hall against the Dolphins. Allen rushed for 43 yards on 11 carries, while Davis had 40 yards on 10 attempts and scored his first rushing touchdown.

Ulbrich said the Jets were still gathering information on the injured hand of kick returner Kene Nwangwu, who was hurt Sunday after being the AFC’s special teams player of the week for his 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Seahawks.

Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is dealing with an injured ankle, but Ulbrich said the Jets are “hopeful” about him being able to play. Edge rusher Haason Reddick has an illness.

