Rams made big plays to hold off Vegas, but they need steadier excellence to turn around their season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rams’ defense is still struggling to stop anybody. Even an unimpressive Raiders offense playing without…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rams’ defense is still struggling to stop anybody. Even an unimpressive Raiders offense playing without injured starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell and just-traded receiver Davante Adams marched up and down the field on Los Angeles.

The Rams beat Las Vegas 20-15 on Sunday because they forced four turnovers by backup QB Gardner Minshew, not because they improved in the down-to-down grind of NFL defense. The Raiders handily outgained Los Angeles despite the turnovers, putting up 317 yards while punting just twice in the final three quarters.

That might not bode well for the immediate future for coordinator Chris Shula’s defense, but this victory also seems like a possible source of confidence during a short week before the Minnesota Vikings arrive Thursday night.

“I thought they took command and they took control of that game,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of his defense Monday. “It’s a great opportunity to be able to build on that momentum, but every week you have to be able to earn it.”

The Rams showed big-play capability against Vegas. Jaylen McCollough and Cobie Durant combined to make three interceptions, while Kam Curl stepped up in his do-it-all role by making seven tackles and returning a fumble caused by Durant 33 yards for a touchdown shortly before halftime.

But Los Angeles’ defense knows it probably can’t rely on more of these big plays to counteract its overall struggles every week.

That goes for the offense as well.

Matthew Stafford’s 154 yards passing were his lowest total in his four seasons with the Rams — and that includes games he didn’t finish because of injury. The Rams had only two completions longer than 13 yards, and they managed nothing of note downfield to stretch a defense.

The Rams’ entire offensive outlook will change if receiver Cooper Kupp returns from injured reserve as planned Thursday night. The Super Bowl 56 MVP has missed four games with an ankle injury, but he returned to practice last week.

What’s working

Los Angeles is 26th in the league in rushing yards per game (100.3), but Kyren Williams is still moving the ball when given quality opportunities. He scored two more touchdowns against Vegas, giving him 24 TDs from scrimmage in his 18 games since the start of last season. If the Rams’ injury-plagued interior offensive line ever gets healthy, this should be an effective rushing team.

What needs help

The Rams’ third-down offense was dismal against the Raiders. They went 2 for 10, most prominently failing to convert on six consecutive third downs in the middle of the game — despite five of those plays being third-and-4 or shorter. The absence of Stafford’s top two receivers is the biggest factor, but the backups on the Rams’ offensive line aren’t getting the push necessary to make a difference in short-yardage situations. Los Angeles is badly missing the injured Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson.

Stock up

Durant fought off challenges for his job when the Rams signed veteran cornerbacks Darious Williams and Tre’Davious White in the offseason. He is now enjoying a breakout season, highlighted by his interception and his fumble-causing sack of Minshew. The former fourth-round pick has become a key component of Los Angeles’ pass defense right when his career was on the line.

Stock down

Rookie kicker Joshua Karty missed an extra point and clanged a 35-yard field goal attempt off the upright, allowing Las Vegas to stay in the game. He had an extra point attempt blocked one week earlier against Green Bay, and he missed a field goal attempt in Chicago one week before that.

Injuries

Rookie DT Braden Fiske has a sore back, and his status for Thursday is in doubt, McVay said. … WR Jordan Whittington was limited to nine snaps against Las Vegas because of a shoulder injury.

Key number

33 — The number of defensive snaps in the past two games for McCollough, who has somehow come up with three interceptions in that span. The undrafted rookie certainly seems to be earning bigger opportunities.

Next steps

The Rams are underdogs on a short week against powerful Minnesota, but Kupp’s return could give them a chance. After that, they’ll get three extra days of rest before a trip to Seattle for a game that could keep them in the race for the NFC West, which does not appear to be strong.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.