Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 5

With the arrival of bye weeks extra attention is needed for fantasy football lineups. So here are some surefire plays in Week 5.

Quarterbacks

Start: Justin Fields, Steelers vs Cowboys

The Steelers aren’t particularly dynamic under Fields, who often starts out slowly then ramps up his production over the course of a game, but he has an uncanny potential for a big fantasy output. In Week 4, Fields accumulated over 300 yards passing and a TD against a middling Colts defense, but where he really hurt them was on the ground where Fields ran for 55 yards and 2 TDs. This week, he’ll face a Dallas defense that is reeling from injury and was already having issues stopping the run.

Other locks:

—Jordan Love at Rams

—Lamar Jackson at Bengals

—Jayden Daniels vs Browns

—Josh Allen at Texans

Avoid: Aaron Rodgers, Jets at Vikings

Rodgers was sacked five times against Denver in Week 4. This week he’ll face a Minnesota defense that is a bottom-five matchup for opposing QBs, so the pressure will be as intense, if not more so. Sit this one out if you can.

Running backs

Start: Kyren Williams, Rams vs Packers

Matthew Stafford is still without receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, so he’s been leaning heavily on his running back. Williams is averaging 25 touches in the past two games, and his outlook should be similar this week against a Packers front that is only middle of the pack in defending the run. The Rams backfield is Williams’ to lose, and he’s going to get plenty of opportunities in Week 5.

Other locks:

—Alvin Kamara at Chiefs

—Jordan Mason vs Cardinals

—Derrick Henry at Bengals

—James Conner at 49ers

Avoid: Rachaad White, Buccaneers at Falcons

Rookie Bucky Irving has outperformed White so far through four weeks. With Irving’s touches going up every game since Week 2, this is developing into a committee at best, so White isn’t guaranteed the majority of touches anymore. What’s worse is that the Buccaneers are facing a Falcons team this week that is the second-worst matchup for opposing backs.

Wide receivers

Start: Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals at 49ers

Harrison Jr. has scored in three consecutive games and is the Cardinals leading receiver going into Week 5. Arizona faces San Francisco this week, but the 49ers defense has struggled at times, at least when it comes to their secondary. They’re actually a top-10 matchup for opposing receivers this week, so have no fear in starting Harrison Jr.

Other locks:

—Ja’Marr Chase vs Ravens

—Jayden Reed at Rams

—Courtland Sutton vs Raiders

—Xavier Worthy vs Saints

Avoid: Zay Flowers, Ravens at Bengals

Flowers, along with the rest of the Ravens pass catchers, isn’t a key part for the Ravens success right now. Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson have been carrying the team, and that seems to be working just fine. Flowers has only garnered four and two targets the past two weeks, making him an unreliable play in fantasy for the time being.

Tight ends

Start: Jake Ferguson, Cowboys at Steelers

Ferguson is the No. 2 option in Dallas’ passing game going into Week 5, having gotten 11 and 7 targets over the past two weeks. Pittsburgh is stout, a bottom-10 matchup for WRs and second worst for RBs, but if there’s an issue on their defense, it’s their ability to cover TEs. Ferguson is one of the safest plays you can make in a limited tight end landscape.

Other locks:

—Travis Kelce vs Saints

—Tucker Kraft at Rams

—Pat Freiermuth vs Cowboys

—Tyler Conklin at Vikings

Avoid: Mark Andrews, Ravens at Bengals

Things are getting bleak for fantasy owners of Andrews, who has gotten a singular target in each of his past two games, catching neither. What’s been bad for Zay Flowers fantasy owners is even worse for Andrews, and I don’t know if there’s an end in sight, especially with Isaiah Likely competing for targets. Don’t use Andrews if you have other reasonable options.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.

