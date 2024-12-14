Chiefs will have kicker Harrison Butker but miss left tackle D.J. Humphries for game against Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs will have kicker Harrison Butker back after missing four games to knee surgery…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs will have kicker Harrison Butker back after missing four games to knee surgery but will be without left tackle D.J. Humphries because of a hamstring injury when Kansas City visits the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Chiefs activated Butker from injured reserve and waived fellow kicker Matthew Wright on Saturday. Wright had kicked the past two games after fill-in Spencer Shrader went on IR with a hamstring injury, going 8 of 9 on field goals and making both of his PATs while hitting the 31-yard game-winner last week against the Chargers.

Butker was 18 of 20 on field goals and 21 of 22 on PATs before having surgery on his left, non-kicking knee.

Humphries had been listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. He was downgraded to out on Saturday, which means the Chiefs will likely rely upon Wanya Morris or Kingsley Suamataia in protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blind side.

The Chiefs also elevated linebacker Swayze Bozeman and tight end Anthony Firkser from the practice squad for Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.