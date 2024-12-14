Sports on TV for Sunday, Dec. 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Dec. 15 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 1 p.m. CBSSN — Omaha…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Dec. 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Omaha at Iowa St.

2 p.m.

BTN — New Orleans at Iowa

4 p.m.

BTN — Georgia Tech vs. Northwestern, Milwaukee

6 p.m.

BTN — Stephen F. Austin at Oregon

8 p.m.

BTN — Montana St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh

BTN — Iowa at Michigan St.

SECN — Longwood at Florida

1 p.m.

ABC — NC State at Louisville

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Temple

SECN — South Florida at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn St. at Kansas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

SECN — Lipscomb at Missouri

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin at Nebraska, Regional Final

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Creighton at Penn St., Regional Final

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry/PGA Tour: The Q-School, Final Round, Sawgrass Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

NBC — LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Greensboro at Westchester

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Cleveland, Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, Miami at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Tennessee, Washington at New Orleans, Dallas at Carolina, N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Denver, Buffalo at Detroit, New England at Arizona

FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Tampa Bay at L.A. Chargers

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Seattle

PEACOCK — Green Bay at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — N.Y. Islanders at Chicago

6 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at Minnesota

SKIING

4 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Inter Milan (Taped)

_____

