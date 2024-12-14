Sports on TV for Sunday, Dec. 15

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Dec. 15
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Omaha at Iowa St.
2 p.m.
BTN — New Orleans at Iowa
4 p.m.
BTN — Georgia Tech vs. Northwestern, Milwaukee
6 p.m.
BTN — Stephen F. Austin at Oregon
8 p.m.
BTN — Montana St. at Southern Cal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
BTN — Iowa at Michigan St.
SECN — Longwood at Florida
1 p.m.
ABC — NC State at Louisville
2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Temple
SECN — South Florida at South Carolina
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn St. at Kansas
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
SECN — Lipscomb at Missouri
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin at Nebraska, Regional Final
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Creighton at Penn St., Regional Final
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Naples, Fla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry/PGA Tour: The Q-School, Final Round, Sawgrass Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
NBC — LPGA/PGA Tour: The Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Greensboro at Westchester
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Cleveland, Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, Miami at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Tennessee, Washington at New Orleans, Dallas at Carolina, N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Denver, Buffalo at Detroit, New England at Arizona
FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Tampa Bay at L.A. Chargers
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at Seattle
PEACOCK — Green Bay at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — N.Y. Islanders at Chicago
6 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas at Minnesota
SKIING
4 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City
2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Inter Milan (Taped)
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
