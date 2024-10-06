Dolphins RB De’Von Achane leaves game with concussion

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with a…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with a concussion.

Achene took a long time to get up after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaylinn Hawkins along the sideline after a 12-yard gain in the first quarter. The team later confirmed a concussion and said he would not return.

After averaging 7.8 yards per carry as a rookie last season, Achane has just 165 yards on 53 carries this season, an average of 3.1 yards.

The concussion diagnosis is especially troubling for Miami, which has seen quarterback Tua Tagovailoa repeatedly knocked out with brain injuries.

