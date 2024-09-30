Titans quarterback Will Levis injures shoulder in the 1st quarter against the Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis left Monday’s 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins in the…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis left Monday’s 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Levis dove for a first down on Tennessee’s second drive of the game and came down hard on his right throwing shoulder. Backup Mason Rudolph replaced Levis, who did not return.

Brian Callahan, who got his first win as the Titans’ head coach, said he doesn’t think the injury is too serious, but Levis will undergo testing to determine the severity. He added that Levis tried to come back in the game but was in pain. The quarterback could be seen wincing on the sideline.

Callahan said Tennessee’s upcoming bye week factored into the decision to hold Levis out.

“Didn’t want to expose him to any further risk,” Callahan said. “He tried everything he could to go, but it was bothering him pretty significantly on his shoulder.”

Levis threw his sixth interception of the season before the injury on a pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins on the opening drive. Dolphins’ linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah caught the ball and secured it between his knees.

The second-year quarterback already has two more interceptions than he had in nine starts as a rookie last year. He’s been up and down during a season in which he has had to learn a new offense under Callahan.

Levis completed 3 of 4 passes for 25 yards on Monday. He has a 68.4 completion percentage this season with four passing touchdowns.

Rudolph replaced him and directed seven scoring drives — two for touchdowns — to lead the Titans to their first win of the season. Rudolph, in his first action of the season, completed 9 of 17 passes for 85 yards.

Callahan shut down any idea that Levis is not the Titans starter moving forward.

“Will’s healthy, he’s our quarterback,” Callahan said. “It was not based on anything other than his health and protecting him, particularly with the bye week.”

