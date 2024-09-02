Taylor Heinicke goes from watching a documentary about Jim Harbaugh to playing for him with Chargers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke was watching Netflix last Wednesday night when he received a call from Atlanta…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke was watching Netflix last Wednesday night when he received a call from Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris that he had been traded to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Oh, that’s funny. Because I was just watching Jim Harbaugh,” Heinicke told Morris.

Ironically, the veteran quarterback was watching the 90-minute documentary on Connor Stalions and the University of Michigan’s sign-stealing controversy last season. Less than 24 hours later, he met Harbaugh and got up to speed on what he expected.

“Meeting Jim, I think he exceeds every expectation. Really fun to be around, so excited to work for him,” Heinicke said of Harbaugh, who led Michigan to the national title last season but was suspended three games due to the sign-stealing allegations. Harbaugh has continued to deny knowing what Stallions was doing.

Heinicke, who will back up Justin Herbert, participated in his first practice on Monday as the Chargers began preparations for Sunday’s opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers are Heinicke’s fifth team in seven seasons. Heinicke started the 2020 NFC wild-card round playoff game for Washington against Tampa Bay after Alex Smith was ruled out due to a calf injury. He was 26 of 44 for 306 yards, one TD pass and one interception in the 31-23 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion.

Heinicke’s best season was with Washington in 2021, when he started 15 games and passed for 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns. He took over the starting spot after Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury in Week 1 against the Chargers.

“It is kind of crazy because that was the game that projected me into a better career. I had that whole season and then nine games the following season. So, that kind of started it all,” Heinicke said.

Heinicke signed with Atlanta as a free agent in 2023 and started five games. However, his future with the Falcons was in doubt after Kirk Cousins signed during free agency and Michael Penix Jr. was drafted in the first round.

Heinicke gives the Chargers a veteran starter in case Herbert suffers an injury. Herbert missed two weeks during training camp because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot, but has practiced the past two weeks.

Herbert missed the final four games last season because of a finger injury on his throwing hand. He has also had injuries to his ribs and non-throwing shoulder over the past two seasons.

“I like him and his body of work,” Harbaugh said of Heinicke. “When he quarterbacks a team, they are competitive. He throws with good accuracy and plays his game.”

Harbaugh also made it clear that his expectations for Heinicke and Easton Stick differ from what they want from Herbert.

The addition of Heinicke and watching Stick throughout the preseason impressed on Harbaugh that one template cannot suit all his quarterbacks, and that there needs to be a different game plan ready if Heinicke is called on.

Which is just fine for Heinicke.

“Justin has the arm talent that Easton and I don’t have and that’s just the truth of the matter,” Heinicke said. “So, if we were to go out there and try to be like him, I don’t think that’s our best football. I like that they’ve noticed that and that we just have to go out there and play our best game.”

