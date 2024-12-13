Jaguars TE Evan Engram to have season-ending shoulder surgery and join QB Trevor Lawrence on IR

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum. Coach…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Coach Doug Pederson announced the decision Friday, saying Engram will be placed on injured reserve two days before the Jaguars (3-10) host the New York Jets (3-10).

Engram has 47 receptions for 365 yards and a touchdown this season, his third in Jacksonville. He missed four games early in the season because of a strained hamstring. Engram hurt his shoulder in the first half of last week’s 10-6 victory at Tennessee, and tests later revealed the extent of the injury.

Engram joins a growing list of offensive starters sidelined, following quarterback Trevor Lawrence (concussion/non-throwing shoulder), receiver Christian Kirk (collarbone) and receiver Gabe Davis (knee).

Jacksonville will turn to Brenton Strange and Luke Farrell to handle Engram’s share of the workload moving forward.

Engram is one of three tight ends in NFL history with at least 40 receptions in their first eight seasons, joining Jeremy Shockey and George Kittle. Engram has 496 career catches for 4,922 yards and 25 scores, with most of those coming during his five years with the New York Giants.

