Panthers are signing edge rusher Charles Harris to bolster their pass rush, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent edge rusher Charles Harris, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team has not yet announced the move pending the outcome of a physical.

The 29-year-old Harris had a career-best 7 1/2 sacks in 2021 for the Detroit Lions but has been limited to seven starts and 19 games the past two seasons because of injuries. He is projected as an outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 scheme.

Carolina announced Tuesday that it placed Pro Bowl defensive end Derrick Brown on injured reserve as expected after he hurt his knee in Sunday’s 47-10 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers said Brown would not return this season.

Running back Mike Boone and defensive back Lonnie Johnson were signed to the 53-man roster and the team waived linebacker Jamie Sheriff. Defensive back Azizi Hearn and defensive end DeShawn Williams were added to the practice squad.

Williams played behind Brown last season and had 33 tackles with one sack in 16 games. He had been with the Buffalo Bills this year before being released.

The Panthers are struggling the find a pass rush and are hoping Harris can stay healthy and contribute.

Carolina traded away top edge rusher Brian Burns in the offseason and lost Frankie Luvu to free agency. They had hoped signing edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum in the offseason would help fill the void, but Wonnum opened the season on injured reserve, leaving the team thin at that position. No edge rusher other than Clowney on the roster had an NFL sack entering the season opener.

Harris was the 22nd overall pick of the 2017 draft by the Miami Dolphins.

