Giants pick No. 3 in NFL draft and it could come down to an edge rusher, versatile playmaker or QB

Joe Schoen knows what many are thinking about the New York Giants heading into the NFL draft. With the No.…

Joe Schoen knows what many are thinking about the New York Giants heading into the NFL draft.

With the No. 3 overall pick, they have a chance to select a franchise-changing player — and it might even be a quarterback.

Sure, the Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston as free agents this offseason to give them a pair of veteran signal callers for the short-term as New York tries to bounce back from a miserable 3-14 season that put Schoen and coach Brian Daboll squarely on the hot seat.

Miami’s Cam Ward figures to be taken in the first two picks, if not No. 1 overall by Tennessee. But if Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is available when the Giants go on the clock, will they resist the urge to add a potential long-term answer at the quarterback position?

“I think we put ourselves in a position where I don’t think it’s mandatory or something with our feet to the fire, that we have to do,” Shoen said Wednesday during the team’s pre-draft news conference. “I think the two guys we signed have played a lot of ball. They’ve got a lot of skins on the wall. I do think we’ve upgraded that room compared to where it was a year ago.”

That means the Giants have options. Cornerback-wide receiver Travis Hunter, Shedeur’s versatile Heisman Trophy-winning Buffaloes teammate, could be in play and potentially add an athletic presence — to the defense and offense.

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, also expected to be taken in the first few picks, would add an explosive playmaker to Shane Bowen’s defense.

QB or not QB at No. 3? Well, that’s the intriguing decision Schoen could face early in this draft.

Need

The Giants’ quarterback of the future isn’t on the roster, although No. 3 QB Tommy DeVito was re-signed in the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent. New York could also use O-line depth and another playmaking wide receiver to help Malik Nabers.

Don’t need

The Giants’ strength is its defensive line, led by Dexter Lawrence, but that won’t preclude Schoen from adding another pass rusher to pair with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns or an interior D-lineman to complement Lawrence. The free agent signings of cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland make the secondary less of a priority.

Giant deal?

Buzz about the Giants potentially trading up to No. 1 to take Ward lost steam in recent weeks. But Schoen could still be in the market to move down from No. 3 and collect a haul of picks in return.

Also something to watch: New York has the 34th pick — the second selection of the second round. Even if they stay put at No. 3, the Giants might have an opportunity to use that high second-rounder to move back into the first round if someone at the top of their draft board is still available as the bottom half of the opening round unfolds.

“We’ll be open to all options,” Schoen said.

Taking another pass

The Giants could target their quarterback with their second-rounder or if they swing a deal to get back into the first round.

That scenario would certainly seem to be in play if Sanders slides. Otherwise, New York could look to Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart, Louisville’s Tyler Shough or Alabama’s Jalen Milroe as players who could sit for at least a year before potentially needing to play meaningful snaps.

Double trouble

Like several teams, the Giants are looking at whether Hunter can truly be a two-way player. If New York takes him, Hunter could help the receiving group and take some of the attention off Nabers. He could also add depth at cornerback and perhaps push Deonte Banks, the Giants’ 2023 first-rounder, for a starting role.

Schoen said this week the Giants are open to allowing Hunter to play on both sides of the ball.

“This guy can do it all,” Schoen said. “Also, he’s a great kid. It would be hard to keep him off the field. He’s motivated to play both ways.”

Third time’s a charm

If the Giants stay at No. 3, it’ll mark just the third time in franchise history they’ve picked in that spot.

Offensive lineman John Hicks was the first in 1974 and linebacker Carl Banks in 1984 was the last.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.