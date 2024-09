New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BUFFALO BILLS at MIAMI DOLPHINS —…

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

BUFFALO BILLS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BUFFALO: OL Ryan Van Demark, LB Joe Andreessen, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, DE Javon Solomon, DE Dawuane Smoot. MIAMI: CB Ethan Bonner, LB Mohamed Kamara, C Andrew Meyer, RB Raheem Mostert, LB Channing Tindall, WR Malik Washington .

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.