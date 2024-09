MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hits his head on the turf, leaves Dolphins-Bills game because of…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hits his head on the turf, leaves Dolphins-Bills game because of a concussion.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.