Surprising 2023 playoff run has Packers believing they’re capable of bigger things

GREEN BAY PACKERS (10-9)

EXPECTATIONS: After their surprising run to the NFC divisional playoffs with the NFL’s youngest roster, the Packers enter this season believing they have a legitimate shot at earning the Super Bowl berth that has eluded Green Bay since its 2010 championship season. The Packers are counting on QB Jordan Love to build off the momentum he established late last season in his first year as a starter. Love threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns last season. He had a 21-1 touchdown-interception ratio during a nine-game stretch that culminated with a 48-32 wild-card upset over Dallas. Green Bay is hoping new coordinator Jeff Hafley — the former Boston College head coach — can upgrade a defense that was inconsistent last season.

NEW FACES: Hafley, S Javon Bullard, LB Edgerrin Cooper, LB Ty’Ron Hopper, RB Josh Jacobs, RB MarShawn Lloyd, G Jordan Morgan, S Xavier McKinney, S Evan Williams.

KEY LOSSES: OT David Bakhtiari, defensive coordinator Joe Barry, LB De’Vondre Campbell, K Anders Carlson, TE Josiah Deguara, S Rudy Ford, RB Aaron Jones, OL Yosh Nijman, S Jonathan Owens, G Jon Runyan Jr., S Darnell Savage.

STRENGTHS: Love’s emergence late last season suggests the Packers are set at quarterback for the foreseeable future. The Packers certainly believe so, since they signed him to a four-year, $220 million extension this summer. Love will be throwing to a talented young receiving group featuring Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks, who combined for 25 touchdown catches last season. Kenny Clark, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, leads a deep defensive line. The departure of Jones stings, but the Packers still should be able to run the ball effectively with Jacobs, a 2022 All-Pro running back. The addition of McKinney to team up with two-time Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander should improve the secondary significantly.

WEAKNESSES: Kicking remains a question mark. The Packers cut Carlson after he struggled as a rookie last year, going 27 of 33 on field goals (7 of 13 from at least 40 yards) and 34 of 39 on extra points. The Packers will be relying on Brayden Narveson after claiming the rookie from N.C. State off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. Narveson was 6 of 7 on field-goal attempts with a long of 59 for the Titans in the preseason. The Packers better hope Love stays healthy because their backup quarterback situation is a concern. They acquired Malik Willis from the Tennessee Titans this week to try to address that issue. The 2022 third-round pick from Liberty made three starts in his rookie season, but he has completed just 53% of his career attempts with three interceptions and no touchdown passes.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: Although the Packers said when they drafted Morgan that they’d start him out at left tackle, the versatile first-round pick from Arizona found a home at right guard during the preseason. Morgan was leading the competition to fill that starting spot before suffering a shoulder injury that prevented him from playing in any preseason games. Sean Rhyan took over at right guard while Morgan was out, giving the Packers a couple of options at that position. The Packers need to find a new right guard after Runyan signed with the Giants in free agency. The Packers’ willingness to move Morgan inside shows the confidence they have in Rasheed Walker, a 2022 seventh-round pick who made 16 starts at left tackle last season.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: After leading the NFL in rushing two years ago with the Las Vegas Raiders, Jacobs never seemed to recover from a training camp holdout last season. He rushed for 805 yards — down from 1,653 a year earlier — and gained just 3.5 yards per carry. Now with a new team, Jacobs should bounce back. While it might not be realistic to expect him to match that 2022 production, Jacobs should reassert himself as a top-10 running back for fantasy purposes.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Win Super Bowl: 16-1. Over/under wins: 9 1/2.

