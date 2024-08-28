Mayfield and Buccaneers must overcome Cousins and revamped Falcons for 4th straight NFC South title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Losing Tom Brady didn’t loosen the Buccaneers’ hold on the NFC South. Baker Mayfield replaced Brady,…

Baker Mayfield replaced Brady, revived his career and led Tampa Bay to its third straight division title and a playoff victory last season.

Now, another veteran quarterback enters the division along with two new head coaches, including one who helped Mayfield play up to his potential.

Kirk Cousins joined the Atlanta Falcons, who gave the four-time Pro Bowl QB $100 million guaranteed to leave Minnesota and then drafted his eventual replacement, taking Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall in the NFL draft.

The Falcons also hired Raheem Morris to replace Arthur Smith as head coach, bringing the former Buccaneers coach back to the division.

Carolina hired Dave Canales, who spent last season working as an offensive coordinator with Mayfield in Tampa Bay. If Canales can do for Bryce Young what he did with Mayfield and previously Geno Smith in Seattle, the Panthers should get back on the winning track.

Then there’s the New Orleans Saints. They haven’t reached the playoffs since 2020 with Sean Payton and Drew Brees. They’re 16-18 in two seasons under Dennis Allen and pressure is on Derek Carr to get it done.

Run it back

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht did a masterful job of retaining key free agents from a team that surprised everyone with its success last season.

Licht re-signed Mayfield, star wide receiver Mike Evans, All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., linebacker Lavonte David, defensive end Will Gholston and kicker Chase McLaughlin. The Buccaneers also gave left tackle Tristan Wirfs a lucrative extension and brought back safety Jordan Whitehead.

Rookie first-round pick Graham Barton takes over at center on an offensive line that needs to open up running lanes for Rachaad White to help Mayfield. Liam Cohen replaced Canales as offensive coordinator and his main priority is to keep Mayfield producing.

Todd Bowles’ defense led by David, Winfield and nose tackle Vita Vea will be tough. If Mayfield and the offensive stars stay healthy, the Buccaneers could make this a four-peat.

You like that?

The Falcons went all-out in the offseason to try to end a six-year playoff drought, starting with the addition of Cousins.

He’s 36, coming off a torn Achilles tendon and has only one career playoff win. But Cousins was playing well before he got injured midway through last season, posting a 103.8 passer rating. He won’t have Justin Jefferson catching his passes but he has playmakers. Before Penix, Atlanta’s previous three first-round picks were running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons also signed wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner.

Atlanta bolstered its defense during training camp, adding four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon and two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons to join second-team All-Pro safety Jessie Bates and star cornerback A.J. Terrell.

At least one NFL team with a new coach has reached the playoffs every year since the 2006 season. The Falcons are favorites to win the NFC South with Morris, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Copycat league

The Saints turned to San Francisco and hired Kyle Shanahan’s lead assistant, Klint Kubiak, to install a new offensive scheme that could benefit Carr and the talent around him.

They retained only one offensive assistant coach and are hoping a fresh 49ers-like approach will make a big difference for Carr, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and Co.

Carr got a huge contract last year and has usually put up decent numbers, but he’s 0-1 in the playoffs a decade into his career. He’s under pressure to get the job done.

Defense will be the Saints’ strength. Linebacker Demario Davis is among the league’s best and cornerback Marshon Lattimore leads an excellent group of defensive backs.

Baby steps

The Panthers were terrible last season, going 2-15. Hiring Canales, one of the league’s brightest young coaches, instantly made them better. They may not make a dramatic turnaround, but should be more competitive.

Young, the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, struggled as a rookie on an offense that didn’t give him much help. Canales’ top priorities will be making sure the offensive line protects Young and implementing a system that gives him opportunities to showcase the skills that helped him win a Heisman Trophy at Alabama.

If Young proves he’s a franchise QB this season, it won’t matter how many games the Panthers win because they’ll have a foundation to build on for the future.

Predicted order of finish

Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Panthers.

