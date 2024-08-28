Current Saints regime urgently seeking to end New Orleans’ 3-year playoff absence

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (9-8) EXPECTATIONS: The Saints are in the midst of a three-season playoff absence and coach Dennis Allen…

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (9-8)

EXPECTATIONS: The Saints are in the midst of a three-season playoff absence and coach Dennis Allen is under pressure to get his club back to the postseason in what will be his third season in charge. The most recent time the Saints made the playoffs in 2020, Drew Brees was in his final season as quarterback and current Denver coach Sean Payton was in the penultimate season of his decade-and-half tenure in New Orleans. The Saints usually have been strong on defense since Allen became the club’s defensive coordinator in late 2015. But the offense struggled for much of last season with veteran QB Derek Carr under center, particularly in the final stages of several close losses that ultimately cost New Orleans a playoff spot. Allen’s response was to overhaul his offensive coaching staff, starting with new coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was a lead assistant for San Francisco’s Super Bowl team last season. The new offensive will mix outside zone runs with play-action passing and the ability to run multiple plays out of a single pre-snap formation — a scheme that has worked well for the 49ers. The hope is that the new scheme will be a better fit for Carr, top receiver Chris Olave and running back Alvin Kamara.

NEW FACES: LB Willie Gay; DE Chase Young; LT Taliese Fuaga; Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak; CB Kool-Aid McKinstry; WR Cedric Wilson Jr.; WR Stanley Morgan; OL Shane Lemieux; LB Khaleke Hudson.

KEY LOSSES: RT Ryan Ramczyk (will miss the season on the injured reserve list); WR Michael Thomas; QB Jameis Winston; DB Isaac Yiadom; LB Zack Baun; DT Malcolm Roach; S Marcus Maye.

STRENGTHS: There might not be a better or deeper secondary in the NFL. Despite struggling to generate sacks last season, and despite injuries limiting top cornerback Marshon Lattimore to 10 games, the Saints ranked 10th in the NFL against the pass. Lattimore remains on the roster despite trade speculation, and the Saints drafted McKinstry to join young standouts Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor, and veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu. New Orleans also has a solid linebacker group led by Demario Davis, Pete Werner and Willie Gay, and the Saints appear to have bolstered their edge rush with the signing of Chase Young.

WEAKNESSES: With Ramczyk, a 2017 first-round draft choice and 2019 All-Pro, on the shelf, the offensive line has just two returning starters: center Erik McCoy and guard Cesar Ruiz. The Saints will be relying on Fuaga, their top draft choice this year, to hold down the left tackle spot. Meanwhile, they’re trying to move 2022 first-round draft choice Trevor Penning, who has struggled with injuries and performance in his first two seasons, from left to right tackle. New Orleans also will have a new left guard.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: RB Kendre Miller, a 2023 third-round draft choice, was placed on short-term IR because of a hamstring injury. Second-year pro Jordan Mims has taken advantage of his opportunities in the preseason and the new scheme looks like a better fit for veteran RB Jamaal Williams. And Allen has said depth at running back is not a concern.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Chris Olave will be Carr’s No. 1 option this season and the Saints hope Kubaik’s system reinvigorates Kamara, who has never had fewer than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his seven NFL seasons.

