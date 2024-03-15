Saints add wide receivers Cedrick Wilson and Stanley Morgan in free agency

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints signed a pair of free-agent wide receivers Friday, agreeing to a two-year…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints signed a pair of free-agent wide receivers Friday, agreeing to a two-year contract with Cedrick Wilson and a one-year deal with Stanley Morgan.

Wilson, a six-year veteran, has spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after beginning his pro career with the Dallas Cowboys as a sixth-round draft choice out of Boise State in 2018.

Morgan, a New Orleans native, has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019.

The 6-foot Morgan, who was a 1,000-yard receiver at Nebraska in 2018, has seen the bulk of his NFL playing time on special teams. He has 30 special teams stops in 51 games. As a receiver, he has five career catches for 29 yards.

The 6-foot-2 Wilson has played in 68 regular-season NFL games with seven starts. He has 101 career receptions for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. Wilson also has attempted five passes, completing all of them for 111 yards with one touchdown.

Wilson also has served as a returner, bringing back 35 punts for 196 yards.

Last season, Wilson played in 15 games with three starts for the Dolphins and finished with 22 receptions for 296 yards with three touchdowns.

