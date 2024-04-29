Patriots’ Christian Barmore agrees to 4-year extension worth up to $92 million, AP source says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Monday because it has not been announced. The extension reportedly contains $41.8 million in guarantees.

Barmore, a second-round pick in 2021, has 133 tackles, 12 1/2 sacks and 18 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits and one forced fumble in 44 games (11 starts) over his three seasons. He twice appeared in all 17 games in 2021 and 2023.

Barmore’s agent, Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, celebrated the new pact on the X social media platform, referencing the extended wait her client endured on draft night.

“Three years ago, Christian and I sat in the greenroom at the NFL Draft on night 1 and his name was not called. He would eventually slide to round 2, and that became one of the hardest nights of my career,” she posted. “Fast forward and now he is one of the highest paid DTs. God is always faithful!”

Barmore’s signing becomes the latest big retention for a defense that also had the offseason re-signings of safety Kyle Dugger and edge rushers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings.

