Lions bolster secondary by adding Amik Robertson on a $9.25M, 2-year deal, AP source says

The Detroit Lions and cornerback Amik Robertson agreed to a $9.25 million, two-year deal containing $1.5 million in incentives, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Robertson had two interceptions for the second straight season last year for the Las Vegas Raiders, starting 12 games and playing as a backup in five. The Raiders drafted Robertson out of Louisiana Tech in the fourth round in 2020. He started 21 of 52 games over four seasons, making 111 tackles and four interceptions.

Detroit bolstered its secondary, a weakness of last season’s breakout team, for the second straight day.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes acquired cornerback Carlton Davis from Tampa Bay for a third-round draft pick on Monday. He also agreed to a $10.5 million, one-year deal with edge rusher Marcus Davenport after kicking off the day with a $20 million, three-year agreement with guard Graham Glasgow.

The Lions won a division title for the first time in three decades last season and earned two playoff victories in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title.

