Giants have Daniel Jones but coach Brian Daboll is evaluating quarterbacks ahead of the draft

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants’ belief in Daniel Jones won’t preclude them from at least scouting quarterbacks.

They could end up taking one with the sixth pick in the NFL draft.

“There’s some good ones in a lot of different places,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday.

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are expected to be gone before the Giants are on the clock but J.J. McCarthy could be there. Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. are considered the next tier and the Giants could slide back and have either.

Daboll is studying them all.

“I love evaluating quarterbacks,” he said. “I love meeting with the quarterbacks. It’s an awesome position to work with and it’s a really funny position to evaluate.”

The Giants gave Jones a $160 million, four-year extension last year that included $81 million in guarantees. He led them to a playoff win in Daboll’s first season but Jones struggled last season. He started 1-4, missed several games with a neck injury and then tore his ACL in November.

Daboll already said Jones will be the starter after the team signed Drew Lock to be the backup. Owner John Mara told reporters Monday he supports Jones but wouldn’t be opposed to taking a QB in the first round.

“Everybody in the building wants Daniel to succeed but you can never let that get in the way of making a judgment that if there are people coming out in the draft who have a chance to be. … franchise-type players,” Mara said.

Daboll also said he is considering calling plays this season. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who has been promoted to assistant head coach, called plays the past two years.

TEXANS TRANSITION

Cal McNair was unanimously approved by owners to become the principal owner of the Houston Texans, taking over for his mother Janice McNair.

“The Houston Texans mean so much to our family and I’m extremely proud that Cal will continue to lead the franchise moving forward,” said Janice McNair, the team’s co-founder and senior chair. “He has done such a terrific job as our CEO and we believe this move is what’s best for everyone involved with the organization to secure our future under Cal’s leadership. I know how pleased Bob would be to see this and our fans should be incredibly excited about the direction we are headed. I will continue to support Cal and the team in every way that I can and, of course, be rooting for us each and every week.”

The Texans went from worst to first last season in coach DeMeco Ryans’ first season and with AP Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Houston Texan and I’m honored to lead this franchise,” Cal McNair said. “This move ensures the long-term stability of our franchise and we will continue to operate the way we have been over the last couple years, pursuing a championship for the City of Houston while doing great things in the community and for our fans.”

DAZZLED BY CALEB

Bears coach Matt Eberflus was dazzled by Williams’ pro day and his meeting with the USC quarterback expected to go No. 1 overall to Chicago.

“The biggest takeaway is that you can see the arm talent on the film and you can see it there in person,” Eberflus said. “That was the biggest takeaway. What I loved to see was the interaction with the other players. You can see that, and we talked to every person that was on that team. At the Senior Bowl we interviewed them and interviewed them at the pro day. We talked to those guys at the dinner and you can certainly see those players love him and respect him and what he’s brought to that program.”

The Bears traded Justin Fields to Pittsburgh and now will turn to Williams, hoping he can be their franchise QB.

LAME-DUCK STATUS

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy isn’t concerned about entering the final year of his contract without an extension.

“I don’t see it as more pressure,” McCarthy said. “I think it’s just the reality of our industry. You can’t lose sight of the big picture. Make no bones about it. I’m extremely blessed to be here. I’m very much engaged where my feet are.”

Dallas has won 12 games three straight seasons but is only 1-3 in the playoffs. The Cowboys haven’t reached the NFC championship game since winning the Super Bowl following the 1995 season.

NO RESPECT

The three-time defending NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers still don’t get enough respect despite advancing to the second round of the playoffs last season behind Baker Mayfield.

“You talk about respect, Aretha Franklin is probably the only one that gets that,” coach Todd Bowles said. “We’re not trying to win the offseason. We’re trying to win the season. Our focus will be the same. It fuels a lot of us. It fuels a lot of the players and we get ready to come back and try to defend our title like we did and just go further in the playoffs.”

FOOTBALL SANTA

The NFL is going to play two games on Christmas Day this year even though the holiday falls on a Wednesday.

The league will schedule the four teams to play on Saturday in Week 16 ahead of the games on Dec. 25 so it’ll be similar to teams playing on a Thursday after Sunday games.

Three games last Christmas averaged 29.1 million viewers.

“It won’t be a regular thing. It will be when Christmas falls on a Wednesday,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

STREAMING GAMES

The NFL announced two exclusive streaming games.

The first-ever regular-season game in South America in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6 will be streamed on Peacock. The Philadelphia Eagles will play in that game against an opponent that hasn’t been announced.

Amazon’s Prime Video, which is the home of “Thursday Night Football,” will add an NFL wild-card game.

