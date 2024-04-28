NFL mock draft 2025: Titans take Carson Beck No. 1; Giants select Shedeur Sanders in top 10

Even before the 2023 college football season kicked off, there was a fairly clear pecking order among quarterback prospects. Southern…

Even before the 2023 college football season kicked off, there was a fairly clear pecking order among quarterback prospects.

Southern California’s Caleb Williams was the presumptive QB1 and likely first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and North Carolina’s Drake Maye was considered the most likely challenger to Williams.

There was one big riser from the QB class in LSU’s Jayden Daniels, who went from potential Day 2 selection to Heisman Trophy winner to No. 2 overall pick.

As we look toward the 2024 college football season and the 2025 NFL draft, the depth of the talent pool looks deep ( thanks, NIL ) and unlike this season there should be plenty of defensive players in the first round.

The quarterback pecking order is not so clear. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Georgia’s Carson Beck and Texas’ Quinn Ewers enter the season with the most buzz.

That makes trying to project a way-too-early mock draft even more challenging because as this past week showed when a record six quarterbacks were selected in the first 12 picks, it’s all about the quarterbacks on draft day.

But here goes, with draft order taken from BET MGM’s projected NFL win totals.

1. Tennessee Titans (via trade with Carolina) — Carson Beck, QB, Georgia.

Teams bail on first-round quarterbacks quicker than ever, but let’s give Bryce Young the benefit of the doubt with the Panthers and pencil in the Titans to make a move up for Beck, who emerges as QB1 in his second season as a starter at Georgia.

2. New England Patriots — Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

The previous time teammates went 1-2 in the draft was in 2000 — Penn State did it (Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington). Williams is the breakout star of another dominant Georgia defense.

3. Denver Broncos — Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Freshman starter to first-round draft pick in three seasons.

4. Washington Commanders — Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The competition for CB1 should be excellent with Morrison, Michigan’s Will Johnson and Colorado’s Travis Hunter all vying to be top-10 picks.

5. Carolina Panthers (via trade with Tennessee) — James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee

Long, explosive pass rusher.

6. New York Giants — Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Coach Deion Sanders’ son needs some better protection this season but he becomes Daniel Jones’ replacement in New York.

7. Minnesota Vikings — Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

This should be a top-notch class of defensive tackles and the former five-star recruit could be the best of the bunch.

8. Las Vegas Raiders — Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

In his third season as a starter, Ewers has a chance to reach the ceiling of his recruiting hype.

9. Arizona Cardinals — Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Johnson was the defensive MVP of the national title game for the Wolverines.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

Spectacular athlete and two-way player for the Buffaloes, but corner is probably his pro home.

11. Seattle Seahawks — J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

One of several Buckeyes who passed on the 2024 draft to chase a national title.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers — Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Another freshman starter to first-round draft pick tackle.

13. New Orleans Saints — Cameron Ward, QB, Miami

Saints finally draft a replacement for Drew Brees.

14. Los Angeles Rams — Tyler Booker, OT, Alabama

Can there be a first-round of the NFL draft without a Crimson Tide offensive tackle?

15. Los Angeles Chargers — Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Not quite Brock Bowers, but Loveland is a fluid athlete at 6-foot-5 and one of Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan guys.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars — Harold Perkins, OLB, LSU

Perkins flashed superstar qualities as a freshman, stagnated last season but with consistency has top-10 potential.

17. Indianapolis Colts — Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Burden is a yards-after-catch machine and maybe a steal this low.

18. Cleveland Browns — Abdul Carter, OLB, Penn State

He’s not quite Micah Parsons, but Carter will draw some comparisons to the former Nittany Lion and current Cowboys linebacker.

19. Chicago Bears — Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

At 339 pounds, Grant has a high ceiling and rare quickness.

20. New York Jets — Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Allar has a lot of work to do to get here, but he has all the traits and the Jets are once again looking for their quarterback of the future.

21. Miami Dolphins — Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Graham is the steadier of Michigan’s two monsters in the middle.

22. Houston Texans — Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

Did we mention this draft could be loaded with defensive tackles?

23. Green Bay Packers — Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

One of two Buckeyes cornerbacks who could go in Round 1.

24. Atlanta Falcons — Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Yes, the Ohio State defense is absolutely loaded.

25. Philadelphia Eagles — Tetairoa McMillan

, WR, Arizona

The Pac-12’s second-leading receiver (90 catches for 1,402 yards) as a sophomore last season.

26. Detroit Lions — Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M

Purdue transfer has a chance to be a force in the SEC.

27. Dallas Cowboys — Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

Cowboys grab a Cowboy to fill a need at running back.

28. Cincinnati Bengals — Patrick Payton, Edge, Florida State

Next up for the Seminoles after recent first-round pass rushers Jermaine Johnson and Jarden Verse.

29. Buffalo Bills — Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Another 6-foot-1 Ohio State cornerback.

30. Kansas City Chiefs — Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

Massive run stuffer.

31. San Francisco 49ers — Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Trent Williams can’t play forever. Probably.

32. Baltimore Ravens — Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon

Texas A&M transfer busts out with the Ducks.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.