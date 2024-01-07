Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey has field goal streak to start career end at 35 after Commanders block kick

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey’s career-opening field goal streak ends with a block by the Commanders' Joshua Pryor -- a Bowie State product -- and returned 66 yards by Jace Whittaker.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brandon Aubrey’s career-opening field goal streak is over.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker had his 36th attempt of the season blocked by the Commanders’ Joshua Pryor — a Bowie State product — and returned 66 yards by Jace Whittaker. It was Washington’s first blocked field goal since Oct. 24, 2021.

Only ONE kicker in NFL history has attempted at least 36 field goals in a season and MADE them all. Brandon Aubrey had the chance to become the second, but the Commanders decided they didn’t want history to be made on their watch #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/lSmQI8vQlC — John Breech (@johnbreech) January 7, 2024

Aubrey’s 35 consecutive made field goals were an NFL record for the most to start a career. He was two back of Mike Vanderjagt’s mark for the most field goals without a miss in a single season.

The 28-year-old rookie and former Major League Soccer prospect was tied with Gary Anderson for the second most.

