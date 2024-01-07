Live Radio
Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey has field goal streak to start career end at 35 after Commanders block kick

The Associated Press

January 7, 2024, 5:03 PM

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brandon Aubrey’s career-opening field goal streak is over.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker had his 36th attempt of the season blocked by the Commanders’ Joshua Pryor — a Bowie State product — and returned 66 yards by Jace Whittaker. It was Washington’s first blocked field goal since Oct. 24, 2021.

Aubrey’s 35 consecutive made field goals were an NFL record for the most to start a career. He was two back of Mike Vanderjagt’s mark for the most field goals without a miss in a single season.

The 28-year-old rookie and former Major League Soccer prospect was tied with Gary Anderson for the second most.

