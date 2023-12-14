Keegan-Michael Key will host the “NFL Honors” show on Feb. 8, when the AP awards are announced

NEW YORK (AP) — Emmy-award winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key will host the “NFL Honors” show on Feb.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Emmy-award winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key will host the “NFL Honors” show on Feb. 8, when The Associated Press individual awards are announced.

The prime-time honors special will air live from Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas at 9 p.m. EST on CBS and NFL Network and stream on Paramount+ and NFL+.

The show recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the season with the AP Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player and Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards among those presented.

The “NFL Honors” show debuted in 2012 and also features the announcement of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Key will host “NFL Honors” for the third time. Past hosts include Kelly Clarkson, Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Seth Meyers, Rob Riggle and Conan O’Brien.

