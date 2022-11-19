Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Suspended Tampa Bay INF Johan Lopez for 80 games, Tampa Bay RHP Egory Manuela…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Tampa Bay INF Johan Lopez for 80 games, Tampa Bay RHP Egory Manuela for 25 games and Baltimore RHP Henry Tejada for 60 games for violations of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Tendered 2023 contracts t0 OFs Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, SS Jorge Mateo, RHPs Dillon Tate and Austin Voth.

BOSTON RED SOX — Did not tender 2023 contracts to INF Yu Chang orn 1B/OF Franchy Cordero.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Did not tender 2023 contracts to OFs Adam Engel, Mark Payton and INF Danny Mendick.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Did not tender 2023 contract to RHP Josh James.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Did not tender 2023 contract to LHP Jake Brentz and RHP Nate Webb.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHP Alejandro Hidalgo from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for INF Gio Urshela. Acquired INF Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati in exchange for RHP Casey Legumina.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa and RHP Lou Trivino on one-year contracts. Claimed RHP Junior Fernandez off waivers from Pittsburgh.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Billy Beane senior advisor to the managing partner. Did not tender 2023 contracts to RHP Deolis Guerra, LHP Jared Koenig and INF David MacKinnon.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Tendered 2023 contracts to LHPs Brennan Bernardino, Justus Sheffield, Gabe Speier, RHPs Prelander Berroa, matt Brash, Isaiah Campbell, Diego Castillo, Matt Festa, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Easton McGee, Penn Murfee, Paul Sewald, Juan Then, INFs Ty France, Abraham Toro, INF/OFs Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore, OFs Jonatan Clase, Teoscar Hernandez, Jarred Kelenic, Cade Marlowe, Alberto Rodriguez, Taylor Trammell, C/OF Cooper Hummel, Cs Tom Murphy and Cal Raleigh.

TEXAS RANGERS — Did not tender 2023 contract to RHP Nick Snyder.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Did not tender 2023 contracts to INF Vinny Capra, OFs Beimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Tendered 2023 contracts to RHP Zac Gallen, C Carson Kelly, INFs Josh Rojas, Christian Walker, OFs Kyle Lewis and Daulton Varsho. Agreed to terms with RHP Cole Sulser on a one-year contract. Did not tender 2023 contract to RHP Reyes Moronta.

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed INF Rylan Bannon off waivers from Atlanta. Agreed to terms with RHPs Adrian Sampson and Rowan Wick on one-year contracts. Tendered 2023 contracts to OF Ian Happ, RHP Codi Heuer, INFs Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal. Did not tender 2023 contracts to LHP Brailyn Marquez, RHP Alexander Vizcaino and OF Rafael Ortega.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee and agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Kinley on a three-year contract. Did not tender 2023 contract to INF/OF Garrett Hampson.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Boston. Did not tender 2023 contracts to OFs COdy Bellinger, Luke Williams and INF Edwin Rios.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Colorado. Acquired RHP Javy Guerra from Tampa Bay in exchange for player to be named lated. Signed RHPs Matt Bush and Adrian Houser to one-year contracts. Tendere 2023 contracts to SS Willy Adames, INFs Mike Brosseau, Keston Hiura, Luis Urías, C Victor Caratini, OF Hunter Renfroe, 1B Rowdy Tellez, LHPs Eric Lauer, Hoby Milne RHPs Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Brandon Woodruff. Did not tender 2023 contracts to RHPs Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHPs Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from Miami in exchange for RHP Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named later. Claimed RHP William Woods off waivers from Atlanta. Did not tender 2023 contracts to 1B Dominic Smith and RHP Sean Reid-Foley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHP Dauri Moreta from Cincinnati in exchange for INF Kevin Newman.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with CF Oscar Mercado, 2B Taylor Motter, 3B Juniel Quercuto and RHP Logan Sawyer on minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Scott Alexander and OF Mike Yastrzemski on one-year contracts. Did not tender 2023 contracts to RHPs Sam Delaplane, Mauricio Llovera, Drew Strotman, LHPs Jarlin Garcia, Alex Young, Cs Dom Nunez, Meibrys Viloria, INFs Jason Vosler, Donnie Walton and Colton Welker.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Erick Mejia and INF Leonel Valera on minor league contracts. Did not tender 2023 contracts to RHPs Erick Fedde, Tommy Romero and 1B Luke Voit.

Minor League Baseball

MiLB — Announced three Minor League players have been suspended following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Tampa Bay INF Johan Lopez received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the program and P Egory Manuela received a 25-game suspension without pay following a violation of the program. Baltimore P Henry Tejada received a 60-game suspension without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the program. The suspensions of all three players will be effective at the start of their respective 2023 seasons.

Frontier League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHPs Marcos Encarnacion and Carlos Sana to contract extensions. Signed RHP Salvatore Justo.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Ian Walters to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Remi Poirier to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL).

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Trinity Benson on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OT Zachary Thomas from Chicago’s practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DT Christian Barmore on injured reserve. Promoted C Kody Russey from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Returned LW Matej Blumel to Texas (AHL). Reassigned Gs Remi Poitier and Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Returned C Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned LW Adam Backman to Iowa (AHL). Placed C Tyson Jost on waivers. Recalled F Nic Petan from Iowa (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss Mann to Wichita (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Loaned RW Rem Pitlick to Laval (AHL).

TEXAS STARS — Reassigned F Justin Ducharme to Idaho (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Mitchell Weeks from Indy (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Steven Jandric and D Jake Ryczek to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

TEXAS STARS — Loaned LW Justin Ducharme to Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Ressigned D Matteo Pietroniro to Newfoundland (ECHL)..

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Reassigned F Sean Josling to Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Claimed F Joe Widener off waivers from Norfolk.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Reinstated D Stefan LeBlanc from reserve. Placed F Cam Morrison and D Austin Crossley on reserve. Placed F Lefko Koper and D Nathan Staios on injured reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Added G Christopher Hunt as emergency back-up goalis (EBUG). Placed F Zach Walker on reserve. Placed F Jordan Kawaguchi on injured reserve, effective Nov. 13.

INDY FUEL — Signed D Shane Kuzmeski to active roster. Reinstated D Matt Watson and G Cam Gray from reserve. Placed D Cam Bakker on the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Keoni Texeira on injured reserve, effective Nov. 18.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Reinstated F Ryan Lohin from rseerve. Placed F Easton Brodzinski on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed G Hunter Vorva to active roster. Suspended G Owen Savory.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Reinstated D Nate Knoepke and F Luke Stevens from reserve. Placed D Dalton Gally and F/D John Schiavo on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Acquired D Matthew Sredl from Orlando and placed him on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Jamie Dorsey to active roster.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Reinstated F Andrew Cherniwchan from reserve. Placed F Lawton Courtnall on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Placed G Philippe Desrosiers on the commissioner’s exempt list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed D Cory Thomas to the active roster. Reinstated D Jordon Stone from reserve. Placed F Christian Simeone on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Reinstated D Louie Roehl and G Tommy Nappier from reserve. Placed Fs Peter Laviolette and Griffin Lunn on reserve. Placed G Taylor Gauthier on the bereavement/family leave list.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Jeff Solow to the active roster. Reinstated F Zack Bross from reserve. Placed F Jack Quinlivan and D Conor Breen on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Recalled M Cole Bassett from loan to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

