Super Bowl LVI: What you need to know

Super Bowl LVI is this Sunday, as the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here’s everything you need to know about game day.
- Q: When and where is the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LVI is Sunday, Feb. 13, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
- Q: Who's playing?
As usual, not Washington.
The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.
- Q: Who are the QBs?
Matthew Stafford will lead the Rams.
Joe Burrow will lead the Bengals.
- Q: How can I watch and/or listen to the game?
Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on NBC (normally Ch. 4, check your grid for the HD channel).
The livestream will be on Peacock.
Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will mark the first time a Super Bowl and Winter Olympics are taking place at the same time. CBS was scheduled to have this year’s game, but in 2019 agreed to a trade with NBC. CBS had last year’s game, giving it two Super Bowls in three years.
- Q: Who's on play-by-play?
Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth.
- Q: Who's singing the national anthem?
Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful.” Sandra Mae Frank will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in sign language.
- Q: What about the halftime show?
Heavy hitters.
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline.
And for the first time ever, American Sign Language (ASL) artists will appear as well.
Famed Deaf musicians Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes will sign the Halftime Show.
- Q: What about the ads?
Here’s a tidbit: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost — who once made comedy skits on “Saturday Night Live” and are now married — will reunite onscreen to dodge a mind-reading Alexa device in a new Super Bowl commercial.
Johansson and Jost put their normal game-day routine at home into action with the help of the Amazon device — a virtual personal assistant that plays music, tells the weather and delivers news and sports. In the ad, the couple is initially in awe of Alexa’s functionalities, but then imagines a world where Alexa reads their thoughts on a daily basis.
The 60-second ad launches Monday and will be televised during the game.
The commercial attempts to take a comical approach on the situation, which Jost believes every couple would “relate to on some level.”
- Q: Puppy Bowl? Puppy Bowl
All together now: Awww, Puppy Bowl is back! The event rides the coattails of that other puppy-less bowl game and for the good cause of showcasing animal shelters, their dedicated staffers and the furry residents in need of homes.
When Team Ruff and Team Fluff and coaches Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg meet in “Puppy Bowl XVIII,” more pups will take the field than ever before. The three-hour event, on Discovery+ and Animal Planet at 2 p.m. EST Sunday, features 118 adoptable players from 33 states. Among them: Benny, a wheelchair-using Labradoodle, and Pongo, a deaf Dalmatian.
- Q: Odds and ends: Ohio governor temporarily renames 3 parks to honor Bengals
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine temporarily renamed three state parks on Monday in honor of the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals.
DeWine said he renamed Burr Oak State Park in southeastern Ohio “Burrow Oak State Park” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who grew up in nearby Athens.
The governor renamed Paint Creek State Park in southwestern Ohio “Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park” in honor of the kicker whose field goals helped propel Cincinnati to the championship.
The governor also renamed Hueston Woods State Park between Cincinnati and Dayton “Ickey Woods State Park” in honor of legendary Bengals running back Ickey Woods.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.