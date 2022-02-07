Super Bowl LVI: What you need to know

Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on NBC (normally Ch. 4, check your grid for the HD channel).

The livestream will be on Peacock.

Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will mark the first time a Super Bowl and Winter Olympics are taking place at the same time. CBS was scheduled to have this year’s game, but in 2019 agreed to a trade with NBC. CBS had last year’s game, giving it two Super Bowls in three years.