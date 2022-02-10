AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

The voting for the 2022 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:
|Dan Quinn, Dallas DC
|31
|Leslie Frazier, Buffalo DC
|4
|Dennis Allen, New Orleans DC
|2
|Jeff Stoutland, Philadelphia OL
|2
|Josh McDaniels, New England OC
|2
|Rich Bisaccia, Las Vegas
|ST
|2
|Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay
|OC
|2
|DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco DC
|1
|Joe Barry, Green Bay DC
|1
|Adam Stenavich, Green Bay OL
|1
|Brian Daboll, Buffalo OC
|1
|Kellen Moore, Dallas OC
|1
