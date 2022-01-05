Washington signs left tackle Charles Leno Jr. to three-year extension

The Washington Football Team has signed Charles Leno Jr. to a three-year extension, sources tell NBC Sports Washington.

The extension, first reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, is a three-year, $37.5 million deal.

With the extension, it appears Washington has locked in their first long-term left tackle since Trent Williams.

Leno, 30, was released by the Bears in May and was signed by Washington mere days later to a one-year, $5 million deal. He was Chicago’s clear-cut starter at left tackle for six seasons, then came to D.C. and didn’t miss a beat.

Despite frequent rotations at quarterback, injuries and the pandemic, Leno persisted through the adversity and held down WFT’s offensive line all season alongside Brandon Scherff and Sam Cosmi among others.

Leno has started every game for Washington this season. Though Washington has allowed 40 sacks on the season to date, Leno was a consistent stabilizer on the left side.

Leno has also made an impact in Burgundy & Gold beyond the gridiron. He and his family donated aid to Afghan refugees back in August, adding to a long list of charitable efforts from No. 72.