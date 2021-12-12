CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Home » NFL News » The Latest: Chiefs DB…

The Latest: Chiefs DB Sneed out after brother’s death

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 11:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest from Week 14 of the NFL (all times EST):

___

11:55 a.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without L’Jarius Sneed when they play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after the brother of their starting cornerback was killed in a stabbing in his hometown of Minden, Louisiana.

T’Qarontarion Harrison, who was largely responsible for raising Sneed as a child, was killed during an incident Friday. Police in Minden say a woman, Angela Washington, has been charged with second-degree homicide.

Sneed remained in Louisiana on Sunday to be with his family.

Sneed has played 756 snaps this season, more than anybody else on the Chiefs defense, and his emergence as one of their best defensive backs has been crucial to a stunning turnaround on that side of the ball. Kansas City was historically inept on defense earlier this season but has held five straight opponents to 17 points or fewer. ___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up