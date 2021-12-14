AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 13, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Green Bay Packers (5) 10 3 0 375 2 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6) 10 3 0 370 3 3. New England Patriots (1) 9 4 0 358 4 4. Kansas City Chiefs 9 4 0 346 5 5. Arizona Cardinals 10 3 0 344 1 6. Los Angeles Rams 9 4 0 325 10 7. Dallas Cowboys 9 4 0 307 8 8. Tennessee Titans 9 4 0 306 6 9. Los Angeles Chargers 8 5 0 279 12 10. Baltimore Ravens 8 5 0 274 6 11. Buffalo Bills 7 6 0 266 9 12. Indianapolis Colts 7 6 0 250 11 13. San Francisco 49ers 7 6 0 246 15 14. Cincinnati Bengals 7 6 0 225 13 15. Cleveland Browns 7 6 0 214 17 16. Pittsburgh Steelers 6 6 1 181 14 17. Denver Broncos 7 6 0 179 20 18. Washington Football Team 6 7 0 172 16 19. Minnesota Vikings 6 7 0 171 22 20. Miami Dolphins 6 7 0 170 19 21. Philadelphia Eagles 6 7 0 150 21 22. Atlanta Falcons 6 7 0 132 24 23. New Orleans Saints 6 7 0 125 23 24. Las Vegas Raiders 6 7 0 114 18 25. Seattle Seahawks 5 8 0 108 25 26. Carolina Panthers 5 8 0 83 26 27. Chicago Bears 4 9 0 74 27 28. New York Giants 4 9 0 72 27 29. New York Jets 3 10 0 43 29 30. Detroit Lions 1 11 1 29 30 31. Houston Texans 2 11 0 26 32 32. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 11 0 22 31

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Charles Davis, CBS Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

