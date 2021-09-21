Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NFL News » Texans rookie Mills to…

Texans rookie Mills to start at QB Thursday against Panthers

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 11:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury.

Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Culley said the Texans plan to elevate Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills against the Panthers (2-0).

Taylor was injured in the first half of Houston’s 31-21 loss to Cleveland on Sunday and didn’t return after halftime. Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, took over and threw for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Deshaun Watson was not an option to fill in in the wake of Taylor’s injury after Culley said Monday that he would be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games. Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.

Culley said Tuesday that he didn’t have any more details on Taylor’s injury and wasn’t sure how long he’d be out. He said the Texans (1-1) could explore signing another quarterback next week if Taylor remains out.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD planning to create big data platform to better understand supply chain risks

Pentagon eyes allied Defense Production Act expansion to shore up critical supply chains

Air Force planning restructure for future competition and savings

Cloud Exchange: USPTO expands bandwidth through NOAA ‘N-Wave’ network

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up