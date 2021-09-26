Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NFL News » Longest Field Goals

Longest Field Goals

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 8:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The longest field goals in National Football League history:

66 — x-Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Detroit, Sept. 26, 2021

64 — Matt Prater, Denver vs. Tennessee, Dec. 8, 2013

63 — x-Tom Dempsey, New Orleans vs. Detroit, Nov. 8, 1970

63 — Jason Elam, Denver vs. Jacksonville, Oct. 25, 1998

63 — Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland at Denver, Sept. 12, 2011

63 — David Akers, San Francisco at Green Bay, Sept. 9, 2012

63 — x-Graham Gano, Carolina vs. N.Y. Giants, Oct. 7, 2018

63 — Brett Maher, Dallas vs. Philadelphia, Oct. 20, 2019 (dome)

62 — x-Matt Bryant, Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, Oct. 22, 2006

62 — Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Oakland (Mexico City), Nov. 19, 2017

62 — Brett Maher, Dallas vs. Philadelphia, Dec. 9, 2018 (dome)

62 — Brett Maher, Dallas at N.Y. Jets, Oct. 13, 2019

62 — Matt Prater, Arizona vs. Minnesota, Sept. 19, 2021

61 — Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland at Cleveland, Dec. 27, 2009

61 — Jay Feely, Arizona vs. Buffalo, Oct. 14, 2012

61 — Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Detroit, Dec. 16, 2013 (dome)

61 — Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis at Minnesota, Nov. 8, 2015

61 — x-Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Giants, Sept. 24, 2017

60 — Steve Cox, Cleveland at Cincinnati, Oct. 21, 1984

60 — Morten Andersen, New Orleans vs. Chicago, Oct. 27, 1991 (dome)

60 — Rob Bironas, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis, Dec. 3, 2006

60 — Dan Carpenter, Miami vs. Cleveland, Dec. 5, 2010

60 — Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis vs. Seattle, Sept. 30, 2012 (dome)

60 — Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona vs. Buffalo, Sept. 25, 2016

x-game-ending field goal

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up