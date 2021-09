The longest field goals in National Football League history: 66 — x-Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Detroit, Sept. 26, 2021 64…

The longest field goals in National Football League history:

66 — x-Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Detroit, Sept. 26, 2021

64 — Matt Prater, Denver vs. Tennessee, Dec. 8, 2013

63 — x-Tom Dempsey, New Orleans vs. Detroit, Nov. 8, 1970

63 — Jason Elam, Denver vs. Jacksonville, Oct. 25, 1998

63 — Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland at Denver, Sept. 12, 2011

63 — David Akers, San Francisco at Green Bay, Sept. 9, 2012

63 — x-Graham Gano, Carolina vs. N.Y. Giants, Oct. 7, 2018

63 — Brett Maher, Dallas vs. Philadelphia, Oct. 20, 2019 (dome)

62 — x-Matt Bryant, Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, Oct. 22, 2006

62 — Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Oakland (Mexico City), Nov. 19, 2017

62 — Brett Maher, Dallas vs. Philadelphia, Dec. 9, 2018 (dome)

62 — Brett Maher, Dallas at N.Y. Jets, Oct. 13, 2019

62 — Matt Prater, Arizona vs. Minnesota, Sept. 19, 2021

61 — Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland at Cleveland, Dec. 27, 2009

61 — Jay Feely, Arizona vs. Buffalo, Oct. 14, 2012

61 — Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Detroit, Dec. 16, 2013 (dome)

61 — Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis at Minnesota, Nov. 8, 2015

61 — x-Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Giants, Sept. 24, 2017

60 — Steve Cox, Cleveland at Cincinnati, Oct. 21, 1984

60 — Morten Andersen, New Orleans vs. Chicago, Oct. 27, 1991 (dome)

60 — Rob Bironas, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis, Dec. 3, 2006

60 — Dan Carpenter, Miami vs. Cleveland, Dec. 5, 2010

60 — Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis vs. Seattle, Sept. 30, 2012 (dome)

60 — Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona vs. Buffalo, Sept. 25, 2016

x-game-ending field goal

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.