Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season brought a number of injuries to high profile starting quarterbacks around the league.

2021 NFL QB Injuries: Tagovailoa, Dalton, Taylor exit in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season brought a number of injuries to high profile starting quarterbacks around the league.

First, Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa had to be helped off the field and was carted to the locker room early in the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was replaced by Jacoby Brissett.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Tagovailoa suffered bruised ribs and x-rays were negative. The Dolphins QB is set to undergo an MRI on Monday.

Chicago Bears starter Andy Dalton came up limping after scrambling for 14 yards on the first play of the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bears first round pick Justin Fields replaced Dalton and finished the series.

Dalton returned for the Bears’ next possession but left after one series and headed to the locker room. He was deemed doubtful to return with a knee injury.

Houston Texans starter Tyrod Taylor was having an outstanding day against the Cleveland Browns, completing 10-of-11 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing), before suffering a hamstring injury. Taylor was declared out for the game and Houston backup Davis Mills replaced him.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr had a defender roll into his legs on a touchdown pass in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Carr was able to walk off the field and was evaluated in the medical tent for a while before re-entering the game. The Raiders held a 16-7 lead and Carr threw for 282 yards and one touchdown before the injury.

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz appeared to have his right ankle rolled up on a sack in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz limped off the field in visible pain and frustration and backup QB Jacob Eason was seen warming up with about seven minutes remaining in the game.

Wentz had thrown for 247 yards and one touchdown before injuring his ankle.