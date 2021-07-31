2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million

Rachel Trent, CNN

July 31, 2021, 5:56 PM

Patrick Mahomes is not letting this year be all about Tom Brady.

Months after the Tampa Bay Bucaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV and Brady’s rookie card became the most expensive trading card in football history, a Mahomes card is taking that title.

Mahomes’ 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield autographed rookie card just sold for $4.3 million, according to online auction house PWCC, which brokered the deal.

That’s the highest price ever paid for a football card, according to the trading card marketplace. It shattered the $3.1 million paid this year for a Tom Brady Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Auto, PWCC said in an Instagram post.

LJ’s Card Shop made the record-breaking purchase. It called the card “truly a piece of art” and said it was “honored to add this card to our collection,” according to a tweet by PWCC.

Mahomes had few words in response to the milestone. “My goodness,” he tweeted.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

